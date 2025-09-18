New air route Almaty - Karakol launches

Tell a friend

A new air route Almaty - Karakol via Santash Pass will be launched, kabar.kg reports citing the State Agency for Civil Aviation.





According to the information, the relevant agreement was signed by the Kyrgyz Aeronavigation State Enterprise and the Kazaeronavigatsia Company. The route was developed taking into account the modern requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization and the RNAV-5 navigation specification. This ensures the safety and efficiency of flights in mountainous conditions.





The new route will revive the historical route that existed in the 1970s and will pass near the Karkyra-Autozhol border post. Before the launch, a joint ground inspection and flight validation was carried out on a Beechcraft King Air 360 aircraft, confirming the route's compliance with international standards.





As the agency noted, in addition to its transport value, the route is aimed at stimulating the development of tourism: in the summer it will be possible to travel to the Issyk-Kul region and mountainous areas, and in the winter to the Karakol ski resorts. The new route will also be an important element of the regional aviation infrastructure and an additional impetus for cooperation between the two countries.