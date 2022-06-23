This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
New appointment made at Presidential Administration
22.06.2022, 17:40 6656
Almaty rgn reports nearly 103% growth in agriculture
22.06.2022, 17:25 6566
Images | Akorda
According to Sultangaziyev, positive changes in the region's economy are observed. In particular, agriculture has risen by 102.8%, manufacturing - 105.2%, trade - 103%, construction - 114.3%. The region's administration office pledged to maintain the positive trends by the end of the year.
The President noted that it is essential to live up to the citizens' trust and pointed to the adoption of concrete measures to improve the quality of living in rural areas to this end.
The Head of State was also informed about the ongoing work to amend the plan of social and economic development of Almaty region and the city of Konayev in view of new opportunities made possible after the administrative and territorial reform. According to the governor, special attention is attached to developing the economy's sectors with high investment attractiveness. They include construction, industry, agriculture, manufacturing, trade, and tourism.
In addition, Sultangaziyev told about the work to transfer the administration center of Almaty region to Konayev. Comprehensive measures are ongoing to create necessary conditions for local executive bodies and employees of government organizations.
Following the meeting, the President set a number of tasks to increase the standard of living of the residents of the region, including the solving of the issues in the housing and communal services, restoration of irrigation systems, three-shift schools, medicine, and public transport.
Head of State receives akim of Nur-Sultan
22.06.2022, 15:55 6476
Images | akorda.kz
During the meeting, President Tokayev heard a report on socioeconomic and infrastructure development of the capital in 1H of 2022.
The Head of State was briefed on an increase in volume of construction of affordable housing for the citizens on a waiting list, completion of shared construction units, construction of highway bridges and motorways, progress in gasification, attraction of private investment and more.
In his report mayor Kulginov paid utmost attention to the construction of a pumping and filtration plant (PFP-3). According to him, with the launch of the plant the city authorities are aiming to add extra 100,000 cubic meters of water to the city’s current daily intake of 300,000 cubic meters.
Altai Kulginov continued by filling in the President on the construction of a thermal power plant (TTP-3) and the designing of gas boiler houses to increase the heating system capacity in the future as well as the transformation of up to 200 common areas and public spaces through placemaking.
President Tokayev expressed support to the work done by the city authorities and instructed Altai Kulginov to continue the development of infrastructure and improvement of the Kazakh capital.
Astana Opera’s artists to perform in Aktobe
22.06.2022, 15:00 6351
Images | Akorda
The World of Music concert, which opens the tour, will be a true delight for the young audience during the summer holidays. Many children will be able to listen to operatic voices, appreciate the highly professional performance of famous instrumentalists, Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan, for the first time.
At the same time, the opera house’s musicologists, together with the accompanist Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Raushan Beskembirova, thoughtfully selected the program for the smallest audience. Thus, on June 28 at 4 pm, young theatregoers will have the opportunity to listen to popular masterpieces of world vocal classical music performed by Astana Opera’s soloists Assem Sembina, Malika Minisini, Altynbek Abilda and other vocalists. Opera singers will perform both solo and in duets, demonstrating to the children female and male types of voices, such as soprano, mezzo-soprano, tenor, baritone, and the musicians will arrange a real parade of instruments.
It is a double pleasure for me to perform in front of a young audience. When I sing for children onstage, it is a joy for me to see their happy faces in the audience. We instill in them a love of art. For a better perception of this, at first glance, difficult genre, the artists prepared many interesting surprises to make a great impression on children of Aqtobe. In the concert The World of Music, I will perform the mechanical doll Olympia’s aria from the opera Les Contes d’Hoffmann by the French composer Jacques Offenbach. Both the adult and the younger generation love to listen to this wonderful number. In addition, my colleague Malika Minisini and I will also perform Gioachino Rossini’s Duetto Buffo di Due Gatti, full of humour and acting," opera singer Assem Sembina emphasized.
During the tour, it is clear that Astana Opera’s artists are always well received. A vivid proof of this is the viewers’ gratitude, their requests to take a memorable photo and an invitation to come again," the soloist concluded.
Going onstage is an exciting moment for every artist. For the opera company, which toured the cities of Kazakhstan – Pavlodar, Ekibastuz, Karaganda and Rudnyi with Rossini’s La Scala di Seta, each meeting with the audience is filled with inspiration, joy and happiness. The opera house’s principal soloist Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Saltanat Akhmetova and the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendee Alikhan Zeinolla will perform the main parts of Giulia and Dorvil. Famous opera singer Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov will portray Germano, tenor Ramzat Balakishiyev is preparing to perform Dormont, and Yevgeniy Chainikov and Saltanat Muratbekova will present Blansac and Lucilla. The comedy performance full of adventures will be accompanied by the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra conducted by the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, Maestro Abzal Mukhitdin. The performance starts at 7 pm.
It should be noted that the audience of the tour will be the employees of the leading international industrial company ERG and their families. They will have their first unforgettable meeting with Astana Opera, which will lay the foundation for further fruitful cooperation between the opera house and Aqtobe’s concert venues.
Fire near Lake Taldykol in Nur-Sultan extinguished
22.06.2022, 09:05 6261
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations Nursultan
According to the Ministry of Emergencies' press service, the message on deadwood fire along the Korgalzhyn highway, Yessil district of Nur-Sultan, was registered by the firefighting service on June 20 at 03:03pm.
Upon arrival, the firefighting brigade found burning reed on the shore of Lake Taldykol.
The fire was localized June 21 at 06:53pm and was fully extinguished June 22, at 05:55am, after 81 tons of water had been dropped by a MI 8 helicopter on the burning area.
The area of the fire reached 6.5 hectares.
86 firefighters and 14 units of special vehicles and a helicopter were involved in firefighting.
According to the Ministry, the fire was caused by human carelessness. No injuries or victims were reported.
President amends intellectual property law
20.06.2022, 20:45 16636
Images | akorda.kz
The text of the law shall be published in the press.
Earlier Majilis deputy, member of the Committee on legislation and judicial and legal reform Gulnara Bizhanova presented the draft law.
Tokayev meets with Anti-Corruption Agency head Olzhas Bektenov
20.06.2022, 17:30 16561
Images | Akorda
In particular, since the beginning of the year up to 1,200 corruption crimes have been reported and around 750 officials have been caught up in corruption.
The President was briefed on the investigation of the criminal cases and the measures of reparation, including the ones related to the return of the financial assets illegally received and spirited away from the country.
According to Bektenov, as part of the measures the work to expand the international cooperation is underway. One of the effective ways to fight the withdrawal of grey revenues by corrupt officials will be Kazakhstan's accession to the Criminal Law Convention on Corruption of the Council of Europe.
In addition, the Agency together with Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs is tasked with developing comprehensive measures to create protection mechanisms against illegal involvement of officials in business.
In conclusion, the Head of State set a number of tasks concerning the Anti-corruption agency's work enhancement.
Global turmoil led to a new reality - Kazakh President
17.06.2022, 20:55 17821
Images | akorda.kz
Our meeting is taking place in the unique situation of increased political and economic turbulence. The global turmoil unleashed by the pandemic and growing geopolitical tensions led to a new reality. Globalization has been replaced by an era of regionalization with all its advantages and inherent weaknesses. One way or another, the process of reformating the traditional economic models and trade routes is accelerating. The world is changing rapidly. Unfortunately, not for the better for the most part. Inflation hits decade highs, the global economic growth slows down, and competition for investment and resources toughens," said the Kazakh President.
According to him, climate change, increase in migration influxes, and technological change acceleration are major impediments to economic growth.
All these processes are on our focus. Speaking of the new reality, it is important to take into account the rapidly changing structure of the world order and the changing vectors of East-West, North-South interaction, seemed to be steady. The countries in our region need to find not only the right answers to all these challenges but also benefit from them. Therefore, we should realize the whole potential of cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union. The relevant task is to pair the Eurasian integration and China's concept "One Belt-One Road," said Tokayev.
Aktau seaport receives green certification from OSCE
17.06.2022, 19:40 14341
Images | lada.kz
This was announced by the Chairman of the Board of the Aktau Port Abai Turikpenbaev, during his speech at the forum "Transit and Transport Co-operation between Kazakhstan and the European Union: Prospects for the Development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route".
The certification was carried out as part of the EcoPorts project, a globally recognized standard for environmental management in ports and port terminals.
The OSCE EcoPorts project launched in 2019, is aimed at developing the infrastructure of maritime and transcontinental cargo transportation, simplifying customs procedures through the introduction of digitalization, and training and educating domestic specialists. The certificate provides an opportunity to expand relations with European ports to reduce the negative impact of ports on the environment, as well as to improve the environmental situation in the Caspian region. Corresponding work on passing green certification is also being carried out by the Port of Kuryk.
In light of the adaptation of trade routes and supply chains to the international political and economic situation, the demand for the services of Kazakhstani ports has increased sharply this year.
The total transshipment of goods in just the five months of 2022 in the Port of Aktau has already amounted to 97% of the total for the entirety of the previous year (2021) - 1.534 thousand tons in 5 months of 2022 compared to 1.594 thousand tons in all of 2021- and container transshipment increased by 115% (16,267 TEUs) compared to the same period in 2021.
In the Port of Kuryk, since the beginning of 2022, the volume of transshipment amounted to more than 70% of the same indicator for the whole of 2021- more than 700 thousand tons in the first five months of 2022 compared to 1 million tons for all of 2021.
Given the growing demand for terminal services, the Aktau port is currently creating a container hub designed to transform traffic flows in the Central Asian region. By the end of 2022, it is planned to attract two additional specialized container ships to the current 5 feeder ships in the direction of Aktau-Baku-Aktau.
A day before the conference, the Port of Antwerp hosted a technical visit by a delegation of the leaders of TITR (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route), TRACECA (Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia) and several Kazakhstani ports. The Port of Antwerp is the major container port of Belgium and nicknamed "the gateway to Europe"; in the EU, it is second only after the nearby Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Following this visit, during the conference, discussions were held on the possibility for Kazakhstani port employees to participate in training courses on port infrastructure and management in Antwerp.
