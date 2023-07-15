New comfortable schools must have high quality Internet and qualified teachers - Alikhan Smailov

Tell a friend

The issue of introducing 1.5 million student places with comfortable learning conditions was considered at the Republican headquarters for the implementation of the election program of the Head of State under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.





Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev reported that 626 schools for 340,000 places were commissioned in the Republic in 2020-2022 at the expense of various sources of funding. This year we are planning to open another 146 schools for 130 thousand places, including 62 at the expense of funds withdrawn from corrupt officials.





At the same time to solve the task set by the Head of the State the realization of the National project "Comfortable school" has started in the framework of which 369 schools of the new format for 740 thousand pupils' seats will be built in 2024-2025. It is expected that this will finally resolve the problem of overcrowded classrooms, emergency schools and three-shift education.





At present standards for furniture and technical equipment of new schools have been developed, the participation of local producers in the national project is being worked out together with the Atameken scientific and production association, training of principals of comfortable schools under the "1000 educational change leaders" project is underway, and formation of the teachers' pool for their timely staffing is going on.





Prime Minister stressed that within the framework of the implementation of the national project it is necessary to accelerate the work to identify contractors and land plots, as well as to prepare the necessary design and estimate documentation.





When land plots are ready, we need to immediately start the construction work. This applies to the installation of infrastructure, roads and landscaping. We have corresponding road maps for each region and need to resolve all these issues promptly," Alikhan Smailov said.





Nurlan Zhakupov and Maulen Aimanbetov, heads of Samruk-Kazyna and Samruk-Kazyna Construction made presentations on the implementation of the National Project. Deputy Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Azamat Beispekov reported on the design and examination of comfortable schools and Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin on the introduction of Internet networks.





Alikhan Smailov emphasized that without quality Internet the comfortable schools will not meet their high status.





By the time of commissioning, new schools should already have a high-quality Internet connection," the Prime Minister pointed out.





Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek reported on the training of qualified teachers for comfortable schools. In general, according to him, in the coming years 49 thousand teachers of a new formation on improved standards are to be graduated.





Head of the Government stressed that new educational institutions should set the bar not only in terms of equipment, but also in terms of quality of education.





Requirements for comfortable schools and people's expectations of them are much higher, so the issue of their complete equipping with quality staff should be given closest attention. After all, school is not just a building, but first of all a teacher who will lead children to knowledge," Smailov said.





The Ministry of Education has been instructed to monitor the progress of the National Project on a daily basis and to inform the Government on a monthly basis about the work being done with an indication of problematic issues and ways of solving them.