Nurtore Zhusip spoke at the international forum of volunteers

The Operaliya International Festival, supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, is nearing its end. Puccini’s famous opera Turandot, inspired by the eponymous epic by the great eastern poet Nizami, graced the festival program on July 12 and 13, Astana Opera press office reports.





The performance of one of Puccini’s best works impressed the residents and guests of the capital with magnificent vocals and incredible sound of the orchestra under the brilliant leadership of the music director and conductor of the production, world renowned Maestro Alan Buribayev. Spectacular set design, combining the latest digital technologies, virtual and classic set pieces, special effects and, of course, sumptuous costumes thrilled the audience.





According to the libretto, the beautiful and cold-hearted Turandot gives riddles to the princes to solve and death awaits those who fail to do so. Calaf manages to solve them and win the princess’ heart with the power of love. However, Liù, a girl in love with Calaf, dies while saving his life. Incidentally, the South Korean singer Sejoon An was invited to perform Calaf within the framework of the international festival.





I know that the Operaliya Festival is one of the largest festivals in Kazakhstan, and this year it takes place as part of the celebration of the Astana Opera’s 10th anniversary season. I am very honored and happy to perform Calaf for the first time at this wonderful opera house," the singer said after the performance. "The most important thing for me in singing is the ability to convey emotions. Calaf was able to recognize the sadness and fear behind Turandot’s beauty. My hero solved the princess’ riddles, because he understood her well as a person and empathized with her. I tried to express Calaf’s love for Turandot, which finally melted her frozen heart."





It should be noted that the opera Turandot premiered at the Astana Opera in 2018. Music director and conductor is the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan Alan Buribayev. Stage director was Davide Livermore, who received the Opera Star 2019 International Opera Award as the best director of the year for productions at the Astana Opera. Set and costume designers were the Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Sofya Tasmagambetova and Pavel Dragunov. Principal choirmaster is the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov. The opera company director is the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov.





Davide Livermore is a musical theatre stage director known all over the world. I saw Macbeth, which he staged at the Teatro alla Scala. I am overwhelmed with joy to be able to take part in an opera production staged by him at the Kazakh opera house, which is, in my opinion, exceptional," Sejoon An concluded.





The Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Zhupar Gabdullina and Bibigul Zhanuzak portrayed the proud Princess Turandot, the Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Zhannat Baktay and the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Saltanat Akhmetova presented Liù. Calaf - Sejoon An (South Korea), Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Meir Bainesh, Timur - laureate of the Daryn State Youth Award Shyngys Rassylkhan, Bolat Yessimkhanov. Ping - Yerzhan Saipov, laureate of the Daryn State Youth Award Rassul Zharmagambetov, Pang - Artur Gabdiyev, Yerulan Kamel, Pong - Ramzat Balakishiyev, Beimbet Tanarykov.





Together with famous Kazakh soloists and a guest star, young promising artists took the stage on both days: Talgat Allabirinov and Merei Kadyrkhanov presented the Emperor Altoum for the first time, and Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev and Zhandarbek Yerkinbayev debuted as the Mandarin.





As a reminder, the Operaliya International Festival, taking place as part of the Astana Opera’s 10th anniversary season, will close on July 16. The audience will have an opportunity to attend a grand concert of symphonic music under the baton of the Astana Opera’s principal conductor Alan Buribayev, and the foreign guest star Jing Zhao will take part in the program.