Omicron strain can mutate among animals at first, expert says

Kazakhstan has reported 632 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection.

Nur-Sultan city and Karaganda region have seen the highest triple-digit numbers of COVID-19 cases – 102 and 101, respectively. Pavlodar region has reported the third highest number of daily COVID-19 infections - 77, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Kostanay region has reported 71 daily coronavirus cases, Akmola region – 69, North Kazakhstan region – 68, Almaty city – 66, East Kazakhstan region – 16, West Kazakhstan region – 16, and Almaty region – 12.

Nine more infections have been logged in Atyrau region, eight in Zhambyl region, seven in Turkestan region, six in Aktobe region, and four in Kyzylorda region.

The country has so far reported 975,782 confirmed cases of COVID-19.





8.1mln people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan





As of December 6, 8,182,339 people have been given two components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.





The first component of vaccines against COVID-19 has so far been given to 8,783,874 in the country.





Notably, the country has logged 632 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 791 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.





Not a single Kazakhstan region remains in 'red' zone





A matrix of the epidemiological situation on coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of December 6 is presented, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the IDC on COVID-19 Nonproliferation.





The 'yellow' zone includes: Nur-Sultan, Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions.





The 'green' zone: Almaty, Shymkent, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan regions.





According to the matrix, Kazakhstan is in the green zone for coronavirus.







