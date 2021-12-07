Система Orphus

Omicron strain can mutate among animals at first, expert says

06.12.2021, 12:32 8209
Omicron strain can mutate among animals at first, expert says
Images | iz.ru
Specificities of mutation of the novel Omicron coronavirus strain can evidence that its mutation had occurred in a population of large animals and then passed to human beings, founder and chief executive of DNKOM research center Andrei Isaev told TASS.

We know that an individual with immunodeficiency, chronically ill with HIV and also having chronic COVID, is deemed to be the index patient with Omicron. The assumption is that COVID-19 mutated in his body. My theory is somewhat different. We know mammals, including large cats; various species of deer and mint suffer from the coronavirus. People in South Africa contact the wildlife quietly closely. I believe COVID-19 goes to populations of large mammals and evolves there. This is exactly because species hopping of viruses cause the most distinct differences in combinatorial sets of proteins and form genetic diversity," Isaev said.


The World Health Organization (WHO) earlier designated the coronavirus strain B.1.1.529 found in Southern Africa as Omicron. This strain has a large number of mutations, with some of them of concern for WHO because they may affect efficiency of vaccines.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Comments

relevant news

Kazakhstan adds 632 new daily cases of COVID-19

06.12.2021, 16:46 23653
Kazakhstan adds 632 new daily cases of COVID-19
Kazakhstan has reported 632 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection.
 
Nur-Sultan city and Karaganda region have seen the highest triple-digit numbers of COVID-19 cases – 102 and 101, respectively. Pavlodar region has reported the third highest number of daily COVID-19 infections - 77, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.
 
Kostanay region has reported 71 daily coronavirus cases, Akmola region – 69, North Kazakhstan region – 68, Almaty city – 66, East Kazakhstan region – 16, West Kazakhstan region – 16, and Almaty region – 12.
 
Nine more infections have been logged in Atyrau region, eight in Zhambyl region, seven in Turkestan region, six in Aktobe region, and four in Kyzylorda region.
 
The country has so far reported 975,782 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

8.1mln people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

As of December 6, 8,182,339 people have been given two components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

The first component of vaccines against COVID-19 has so far been given to 8,783,874 in the country.

Notably, the country has logged 632 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 791 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.

Not a single Kazakhstan region remains in 'red' zone

A matrix of the epidemiological situation on coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of December 6 is presented, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the IDC on COVID-19 Nonproliferation.

The 'yellow' zone includes: Nur-Sultan, Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions.

The 'green' zone: Almaty, Shymkent, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan regions.

According to the matrix, Kazakhstan is in the green zone for coronavirus.


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Frosts expected in Kazakhstan

06.12.2021, 14:25 24868
Frosts expected in Kazakhstan
Specialists of RSE "Kazhydromet" provided a weather forecast for the republic for the next three days, December 7-9.

In the coming days, residents of northern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan will feel the real winter. A cold anticyclone from the Atlantic is rapidly moving behind the warm southern cyclone. Fueled by cold air masses, it will bring an end to precipitation and a sharp drop in air temperature," the statement said.


According to the meteorological service, on December 7-8 at night in the north and east of the country, the thermometer will drop to -22..-30, Kazpravda.kz reports.

But the southern regions of the republic will remain under the protection of warm air masses from the regions of Iran, and a significant cooling is not expected here.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Registration for Pfizer paid vaccinations started in Almaty

06.12.2021, 12:37 25030
Registration for Pfizer paid vaccinations started in Almaty
Almaty residents wishing to be vaccinated with Pfizer's Comirnaty vaccine for a fee can sign up for the vaccination in advance, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the official website of the Public Health Department of the city.
 
As explained in the department, everyone who is not included in the category of recipients of the free Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine can receive the vaccine on a paid basis. Recall that children from 12 to 18 years old, pregnant and lactating women receive it free of charge.
 
Pfizer immunizations will be carried out only in three outpatient clinics in Almaty:
 
- city polyclinic No. 5 at the address: Almaty, Almalinsky district, Makatayev street, 141. Contact phone: 8 (727) 344 98 04 or 8 707 101 28 93, 8 707 931 92 63 (WhatsApp).
 
- city polyclinic No. 7 at the address: Almaty, Bostandyk district, Bukhar zhyrau street, 14. Contact phone: 8 (727) 376 33 99 or 8 701 111 61 81 (WhatsApp).
 
- city clinical hospital No. 5 at the address: Almaty, Medeu district, Dostyk avenue, 220. Contact phone: 8 (727) 264 72 64 or 8 747 263 72 46 (WhatsApp).
 
If you have any additional questions, you can contact the specified phone numbers.
 
Today, these PHCs register those wishing to receive a paid Pfizer vaccine. The cost is not yet known.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read