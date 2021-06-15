Over 2.5mln people given at least one COVID-19 vaccine component in Kazakhstan

As of June 14, 2021, the first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been given to a total of 2,506,157 and both components to 1,384,029 in the country, the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry says.

The number of people received one component of vaccines against COVID-19 stands at 175,269 and that of people given two vaccine components – 120,106 in Nur-Sultan city.

346,015 people have received at least one component of vaccines and 233,246 both components in Almaty city.

Notably, Kazakhstan kicked off its mass campaign to voluntary vaccinate people against the COVID-19 virus on February 1, 2021.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.