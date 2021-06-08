People arriving in Kazakhstan from India isolated regardless of vaccination against CVI

People arriving in Kazakhstan from India will be isolated regardless of vaccination against coronavirus infection.

Isolation at home (home quarantine) for 14 days of persons who arrived in the Republic of Kazakhstan and visited the Republic of India within the last 14 days. Isolation for home quarantine is carried out regardless of the presence of a certificate with a negative PCR test result for COVID-19 and vaccination against COVID-19," the decree of the chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan says.

















