People in Kazakhstan will have 11 days off

People in Kazakhstan who work five days a week, will have 11 days off In July, Kazakhstan will celebrate the Day of the Capital and the Muslim holiday Kurban Ait.

According to the government decree, in connection with the celebration of the Capital Day on July 6, the days off for those who work five days a week fall on July 4, 5 and 6. Saturday - July 3 will be a working day, the day off is postponed to Monday - July 5. For those who work six days a week, the days off will be only on July 4 and 6.

Next on the calendar follows the Muslim holiday Kurban-Ait, the first day of this holiday - July 20 will be a day off. In 2021, Kurban Ait (Kurban Bayram) will be held from 20 to 22 July.





