04.08.2025, 09:54 4171
Pilot and cosmonaut Talgat Mussabayev passes away
The Head of State sent a letter of condolences to the family members and close ones of the pilot and cosmonaut, Khalyk Khakharmany, and state and public figure Talgat Mussabayev, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Talgat Mussabayev, a hero who completed three space flights and glorified our country. He said Talgat Mussabayev devoted his entire career to the progress of the country’s cosmonautics. "As a Senate deputy, he initiated many good undertakings. He will always be remembered as a man who was respected for his professionalism and active civic position, the telegram reads.
Talgat Mussabayev was born in 1951 in Almaty region. He graduated from the Engineering Institute of Civil Aviation in Riga and the Higher Aviation School. He was honored with several awards as an aerobatic flyer and selected as a cosmonaut on May 11, 1990. His first spaceflight was as a crew member of the long-duration mission Mir EO-16 which was launched by Soyuz TM-19. Mussabayev had two more missions before retiring in 2003.
In 2007, Mussabayev was appointed as the Head of the National Space Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan (KazCosmos). In 2017 he joined the Kazakh Senate and became a member of the Committee for International Relations, Defense and Security of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
05.08.2025, 20:46 2841
22% of computer science papers may contain AI-generated text, study finds
Since the launch of ChatGPT in 2022, the use of generative artificial intelligence in academic writing has become increasingly noticeable. A large-scale study published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour found signs of AI involvement in up to 22.5% of computer science papers, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports, citing Science.
The authors analyzed over one million papers and preprints published between 2020 and 2024, focusing on abstracts and introductions. These are the sections most often edited with the help of language models. To detect signs of AI use, the researchers applied statistical methods that track the frequency of certain words commonly found in AI-generated text, such as "pivotal," "showcase," and "intricate."
According to James Zou, a co-author of the study and a computational biologist at Stanford University, a sharp increase in AI-generated content was seen just months after ChatGPT became publicly available. The trend was especially strong in fields closely tied to artificial intelligence, including computer science, electrical engineering, and related areas.
By comparison, signs of language model use were found in only 7.7% of math abstracts, with even lower rates in biomedical research and physics. Still, the trend is gradually spreading across all scientific fields.
Early on, the academic community tried to limit the use of generative AI. Many journals introduced policies requiring authors to disclose if such tools were used.
In practice, though, enforcing these rules has proven difficult. Some papers included obvious traces of language models, such as phrases like "regenerate response" or "my knowledge cutoff." Researchers, including University of Toulouse computer scientist Guillaume Cabanac, began compiling databases of questionable publications.
Today, detecting AI involvement is becoming increasingly difficult. Authors have learned to avoid giveaway phrases, and current detection tools often deliver inconsistent results, especially when evaluating work by non-native English speakers.
Risks and challenges
Although the study focused mainly on abstracts and introductions, co-author and data scientist at the University of Tübingen, Dmitry Kobak warns that researchers may increasingly turn to AI to write sections that review previous studies. This could make those parts of papers more uniform and eventually create a vicious cycle, where new language models are trained on content generated by earlier ones.
The publication of AI-generated papers that include errors or fabricated information raises concerns about the reliability of the peer review process and may undermine trust in scientific publishing overall.
05.08.2025, 15:26 3781
Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia's Far East sends another ash plume 7-km high
The Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano has spewed another high column of ash into the air over the past day, the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences said in a statement on Telegram, TASS reports.
Explosions raised volcanic ash as high as seven kilometers [4.3 miles] above sea level," the statement reads. "The ash plume spread 490 kilometers [304.5 miles] to the east and southeast of the volcano."
The Klyuchevskoy Volcano (Klyuchevskaya Sopka) is the tallest active volcano in Eurasia. It is cone-shaped with a summit crater about 700 meters (almost 3,000 feet) wide.
There are about 80 side blast craters and cinder cones on the volcano’s slopes. Klyuchevskaya Sopka is located 30 km from the village of Klyuchi in the Ust-Kamchatsky district, which is home to about 4,500 people. Nearby, the Bezymyanny volcano is also erupting.
04.08.2025, 10:57 4001
Kazakh students sweep four medals at IOI 2025
Kazakh school students claimed three silver and one bronze medals at the prestigious International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2025) held in Sucre, Bolivia, from July 27 to August 3, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry.
Maxim Tsoi from Almaty, Mansur Mamdakhunov from Kyzylorda region, Akezhan Askar from Semey and Dauzhan Beketov from Almaty defended the country’s colors at the Olympiad.
The first International Olympiad in Informatics was held in 1989 in Bulgaria. Kazakhstan claimed a total of 75 medals in the IOI since 1998.
01.08.2025, 18:22 32681
New direct flight launched between Almaty and Beijing
A new direct flight route between Almaty and Beijing was officially launched in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The opening ceremony was attended by Jiang Wei, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Almaty, Galiya Tokseitova, the head of the city’s tourism department, as well as representatives of Almaty International Airport and the airline.
Air China will operate the Beijing-Almaty-Beijing route four times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays - using Boeing 737 aircraft. The flight duration is four hours and fifty minutes.
Almaty is currently connected by air with several major Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Xi’an, Urumqi, Yining, Hangzhou, and Sanya. The new service will complement the existing network and increase the frequency of flights between the two countries, which now exceeds 150 per month.
In the first quarter of 2025 alone, Almaty welcomed 20,952 tourists from China - a 39.9% increase compared to the same period last year.
01.08.2025, 14:37 32496
Kazakhstan’s population increased by 104,000 since early 2025
As of July 1, 2025, the population of Kazakhstan reached 20,387,811, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Statistics Bureau.
In early 2025, the country's population was 20,283,399.
Almaty is the most populous city with 2,319,893 residents. Then come Turkistan region with a population of 2,150,228 people and Almaty region - 1,578,089 people.
1,576,337 people live in Astana, 1,277,743 live in Shymkent, 1,220,041 live in Zhambyl region, and 1,132,697 live in Karaganda region.
01.08.2025, 09:57 32246
Russia registers, uses vaccine against bladder cancer - scientist
Imuron-vac, a Russian vaccine for immunotherapy of bladder cancer, developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, has been registered by the Russian Health Ministry and is being used for post-surgery treatment of patients, the center’s Director Alexander Gintsburg told TASS.
Yes, it has been registered. <...> And it is being successfully used for immunotherapy after surgical treatment of bladder cancer," he said.
In his words, the vaccine is also being exported to countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States, where it is in great demand. The delivery of a large batch of the medicine to Armenia is now being planned.
The scientist went on to say that the trials of the vaccine have been successfully completed, returning valuable data.
31.07.2025, 09:35 41756
Air China launches direct air link between Beijing, Almaty
Chinese carrier Air China on Wednesday launched a direct air route between Beijing and Almaty, Kazakhstan, with a ceremony held at Almaty International Airport for the inaugural flight, Xinhua reports.
The new round-trip services, operated under flight numbers CA799 and CA800, run every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday using Boeing 737 aircraft.
The new route will serve as an air bridge between the two cities, said Chen Zhaozhen, general manager of Air China's Almaty office, adding that the route is expected to elevate economic and trade cooperation, cultural exchanges and tourism between China and Kazakhstan to a new level.
Galiya Toxeitova, head of the Tourism Department of Almaty, expressed confidence that the new route will provide greater convenience for travel between the two countries.
Looking ahead, she expressed hope to expand cooperation and increase the number of direct flights, bringing greater benefits to travelers and injecting new momentum into regional economic development.
29.07.2025, 21:35 40061
First HIV prevention drug offering 100% protection approved for global use
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Yeztugo, the first-ever HIV prevention drug to offer nearly 100% protection with just two injections per year, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.
This is a historic day in the decades-long fight against HIV," said Daniel O’Day, Chairman and CEO of Gilead Sciences, which developed the drug. "Yeztugo is one of the most important scientific breakthroughs of our time and offers a real opportunity to help end the HIV epidemic."
Yeztugo, known generically as lenacapavir, is a capsid inhibitor that disrupts the HIV-1 virus’s ability to replicate by targeting its protein shell. In 2024, the journal Science named it the Breakthrough Invention of the Year.
Previously approved in 2022 under the name Sunlenca for treatment of existing HIV cases, the new formulation is now positioned for preventive use (PrEP), showing up to 99% effectiveness in blocking sexual transmission.
Carlos del Rio, MD, from Emory University, called the biannual injection "a transformative PrEP option," potentially improving access and adherence while reducing stigma.
Gilead is expanding access by licensing the drug royalty-free to six generic manufacturers for use in 120 low- and middle-income countries. The company has also partnered with the Global Fund to supply doses for up to two million people over three years - at no profit.
This is not just a scientific breakthrough - it’s a game-changer," said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund. "But we can only succeed if the world steps up with the resources required."
