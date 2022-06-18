Система Orphus

Qazaqstan Live Fest 2022 kicks off in Nur-Sultan

17.06.2022, 14:30 9496
Images | Depositphotos
Qazaqstan Live Fest 2022, the first-ever international tourism, sport and active lifestyle exhibition, kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
The exhibition united over 50 tourism companies from all regions of Kazakhstan as well as reps of Azerbaijan, Belarus as well as Russia. 
 
Attending the event Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sport Dauren Abayev expressed confidence the exhibition will greatly contribute to the development of sport and tourism in Kazakhstan. In his words, Kazakhstan is a unique country as potential tourists can enjoy all four seasons here.
 
 Also, according to Minister Abayev, Kazakhstan can offer all sorts of tourism, including ecotourism, agrotourism, sport tourism, even the spiritual one. 
 

I am sure the today’s exhibition will become a big step towards developing tourism in the country," Dauren Abayev said at the opening ceremony. 

 
In addition, Deputy Chairman of Qazaq Geography Artur Abubakirov revealed a half marathon is set to take place on June 19 within the framework of the international exhibition. According to him, it will be a feat of strength and stamina bringing together some 4,500 participants.
 
Tokayev instructs to open State Symbols Square at the foot of Aulietau peak

17.06.2022, 18:10 9331
Images | akorda.kz
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to open a Square of the State Symbols at the foot of the Aulietau mountain peak, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 

It was a sound decision to initiate the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) meeting in Ulytau. This sacred land is a symbol of unity in the creation of New Kazakhstan. In this regard, I would like to put forward one more initiative. There should be an architectural site symbolizing the unity of the Kazakh people. I instruct to open a Square of the State Symbols at the foot of the Aulietau mountain peak," said Tokayev. 

 
The Kazakh Head of State went on to say that the country's blue flag should wave high above the sacred land. 
 

That's the way we will state the continuity of generations. We will herald the beginning of a new era of our Statehood, going back many centuries," added the Kazakh President. 

 
He also pointed out that the first Qurultay is held at a high level and all the proposals put forward during it will be considered and taken into account.
 
Kazakhstan to mark Day of Republic as national holiday again

17.06.2022, 17:30 9011
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev came up with the initiative to bring back the Day of Republic, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
While addressing the participants of the first-ever Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) in Ulytau region on Thursday, the Head of State suggested amending the list of national holidays by granting the Day of Republic the status of the national holiday again. 
 
The President reminded that the Declaration of the state sovereignty of Kazakhstan had been adopted on October 25, 1990 marking the first step towards the independence.
 The Day of Republic, according to the Head of State, should become the symbol of a bold step Kazakhstan has made towards sovereignty. It will be a day of remembrance of our national heroes who significantly contributed to the cause of independence, he said.
 
Kazakh President on renaming the country: 'It is not appropriate'

17.06.2022, 15:55 8771
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commented on the proposal to rename the country while addressing the first meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress), Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 

Some citizens suggested that the renaming of the country should have been put to the referendum. I think that it is not appropriate. They made it clear that the word "stan" in the name of Kazakhstan is foreign to Asian countries. There is no logic in it. To think, there are Pakistan, Afghanistan, and many other countries in Central Asia alongside us," said Tokayev. 

 
The Kazakh Head of State highlighted that it is important to know that for over 30 years we have signed many international agreements, and strengthened our state borders under the name of our independent country - the Republic of Kazakhstan. This issue is of paramount importance and is directly connected to the national security and peace of the people.
 
 "Now we are to create a New Kazakhstan. It is a difficult task. We need to adapt to a new way of life. The consciousness and values of our people should undergo drastic renewal. Only then, is a new nation formed. In other words, the entire country will be renewed," said the Kazakh President.
 
Kostanay, N Kazakhstan regions have lowest access to safe drinking water

17.06.2022, 13:10 9341
In 2021, the rate of population’s access to safe potable water in Kazakhstan was 96%, in rural areas – 93%, Kazinform has learned from Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development. 
 
The lowest access to clean water was recorded in Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions, Minister Kairbek Uskenbayev said at the parliamentary hearings in the Majilis on Friday. 
 
According to the Minister, 498 billion tenge is envisaged to ensure 100% access to clean water in Kazakhstan till 2025. 95 billion tenge will be allocated in 2022 for rural areas. As a result, 94% of the county’s rural population will get an access to clean water by year end. 
 
There are more than 6,300 villages in Kazakhstan today. Presently, 4,700 villages have access to clean water. The problem of remaining 1,543 villages will be gradually settled till 2025, Uskenbayev vowed.
 
Head of State acquainted with Ulytau region’s development prospects

16.06.2022, 14:15 18141
Images | Footage from the videov
Governor of Ulytau region Berik Abdygaliuly reported to the Head of State on the prospects of development of the region and Zhezkazgan city, Akorda press service informed. 
 
According to him, environmental deterioration, poor condition of roads, weak diversification of the city’s economy, dependence on large enterprises, wear and tear of utilities and communications infrastructure as well as the problems in social sector are the key challenges of the region to be addressed. Berik Abdygaliuly said that the establishment of a special economic zone will let speed up diversification of the region’s economy. 
 
The region plans to complete the construction of Uitas-Aidos water pipeline by 2025. Beginning from 2023, Zhezkazgan city will be provided with water from the Eskulin water supply system. The municipal akimat has launched a housing renovation program, as per which 20 residential estates will be built in the city.
 
 He stressed the importance of building a state university, a supplementary education center, new schools, sports and recreation centers and a philharmonic hall.
 
 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev backed the initiatives put forward by the governor of Ulytau region. 
 
The President emphasized the need to improve local population’s living standard. He commissioned the Government and the akimat to take all required measures to develop road construction, environmental protection and education spheres.
 
 Chairman of the Board of LLP Kazakhmys Company Eduard Ogay reported to the President on the prospects of development of the enterprise and the region. He said that his company is ready to contribute to the development of infrastructure of Zhezkazgan and Satpayev (small town). "The company plans to allocate 25.4 billion tenge for this purpose, doubling the previous year's figure," Eduard Ogay added. 
 
However, the Head of State requested Kazakhmys Corporation "to increase financing, if possible, since 25.4 billion tenge does not seem enough". "Your help will be required in the construction of social facilities and sports facilities. Local residents hope that the region’s infrastructure will be improved. Special attention should be given to social facilities too," he stressed. 
 
Besides, the company will focus on healthcare, education and sport sectors. For instance, Kazakhmys plans to build a children’s sports academy in Zhezkazgan in 2023, a 200-bed boarding school and housing.

Source: Kazinform
 
Almaty hosts Second Regional SDG Summit

16.06.2022, 12:15 15961
Images | primeminister.kz
The Second Regional Sustainable Development Goals Summit kicked off in Almaty today, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
The Summit was organized by the Government of Kazakhstan in partnership with the UNDP Kazakhstan and under financial support of the European Union. 
 
The Summit entitled Beyond Covid-19 – Towards Just Recovery in Central Asia brings together political leaders of the regional governments, international experts, representatives of international organizations, diplomatic corps, private sector and civil institutions of Central Asia. 
 
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov addressed the participants on behalf of the organizers.
 
 "Kazakhstan is committed to the achievement of the UN Agenda 2030 which is proved by the inclusion of the SDGs into the national strategies and development programs," Smailov said. 
 
According to him, amid deep structural changes in global economy, the country feels the need to adapt national policy of economic development to a midterm-outlook. 
 

We have started to elaborate new economic policy for Jana Qazaqstan (New Kazakhstan) together with business community and international experts. The document will include measures on improvement of investment and business climate, reduction of government’s involvement in economy, implementation of innovations and alternative energy, expansion of ‘green’ financing," said the Kazakh Prime Minister.

 
 The participants are expected to discuss local decisions for the development of large and small cities of the Central Asian region and their transition to a sustainable development by localizing SDGs. 
 
Separate sessions will focus on digitalization of governmental services, empowerment of women and youth for ensuring sustainable development, ensuring synergy of financing of SDGs with climate agenda and partnership to accelerate the achievement of SDGs.
 
 The theme of the First Regional SDG Summit in Kazakhstan was Mobilizing Finance to Help Achieving Sustainable Development Goals. It was held in November 2019.
 
Food prices rose by 19% – National Bank Governor

16.06.2022, 11:50 15831
Last year the Kazakh Government together with the National Bank began implementing an anti-inflationary response package with a view to stabilize nonmonetary inflation factors, Kazinfrom correspondent reports.
 
 As a result, according to Governor of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov, the pace of inflation slowed by 8.4% following results of 2021. Last year food prices rose by 9.9% amid the imbalances in consumer markets and rising global food prices.
 
 Galymzhan Pirmatov said in his report at the plenary session of the Kazakh Senate on Thursday that this year the inflationary pressure continued to mount due to the geopolitical crisis and led to weakening of tenge in February-March 2022 as well as consumer frenzy. As a result, Kazakhstan’s inflation jumped from 8.7% in February to 14% in May. Foodstuff prices grew by 19% on-year, he added.
 
 Pirmatov also noted that the National Bank increased the basic rate by 13.5% on February 24, 2022 amid the worsening geopolitical situation to minimize the consequences of the external shock for Kazakhstan’s economy and preserve stability of prices.
 
Investigations of January events pose difficult challenges - Kazakh President

15.06.2022, 17:40 18611
Images | The frame from the video
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke of the investigations of the January events in Almaty during an interview with Russian journalist Andrey Kondrashov, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
According to Tokayev, there was a coup attempt, a move to displace the Head of State in Almaty city. An act well-orchestrated by experienced professionals who led people to the administrative buildings. During these events over 3 thousand units of weaponry were stolen, more than half of which are yet to be found. The investigations of the events pose difficult challenges.
 

The thing is that the organizers and coordinators of those events acted professionally and covered crucial tracks which could lead to great revealings," said Tokayev in the interview.

 
The interdepartmental special group is working steadfastly to reveal all the details of the coup attempt.
 
The Kazakh President went on to say that the assault on Almaty city was cruel in nature as locals became victims of brutal violence. Doctors and ordinary citizens were affected. There were many looters coming from large markets and bazaars. Almaty's administration building and the presidential residence were burnt down. There is no need for making the Almaty events look easy.
 
According to him, the scale of the tragedy is serious and it will be very difficult to figure everything out in a short period.
 
