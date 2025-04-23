Rare planetary alignment of Venus, Saturn, Moon at the close of April

Images | NASA/JPL-Caltech

A rare 'smiley face' triple conjunction is coming to Earth's morning skies around April 24th and 25th when Venus, Saturn and the crescent moon form a celestial smirk near the horizon, WAM reports.





That's when a rare celestial spectacle called a triple conjunction will occur. On the morning of Friday, Venus, Saturn and the crescent moon will appear close together in the predawn sky, forming a triangular formation reminiscent of a smiley face, according to NASA.





The arrangement of Venus, Saturn and a slender crescent Moon may create a unique visual phenomenon resembling a smiling face in the sky, NASA Solar System Ambassador Brenda Culbertson said.





The two planets will act as the "eyes" of the "smile," with the delicate crescent Moon forming the "mouth," Culbertson added. Venus will be the brighter of the two planets.





This alignment will be visible to anyone who has a clear view of the eastern horizon before sunrise on 25th April.