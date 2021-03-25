RDIF Files Application to Include Sputnik V Vaccine in COVAX Facility

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has filed an application to include the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the World Health Organisation-led COVAX vaccine sharing facility, RDIF Director Vladimir Primak said on Tuesday.

The RDIF is in constant contact with the World Health Organisation. An application has also been submitted for participation in the COVAX programme", Primak said during a conference on perspectives of Sputnik V in Europe.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said that the fund will be cooperating with COVAX but would prioritise vaccine deliveries to countries directly. Sputnik V has already been approved for use in 55 countries, ranking second worldwide in terms of the number of approvals.

COVAX is an international mechanism launched by the World Health Organisation to support the equitable distribution of coronavirus vaccines to low-income countries.





