14.04.2025, 22:40 9131
Schoolboy from Astana wins Asian Zonal 3.4 Chess Championship
Aldiyar Ansat, a 10th-grade student from Astana-based School Lyceum No 70 has claimed gold medal at the Asian Zonal 3.4 Chess Championship - the official qualifying tournament for the FIDE World Cup, Kazinform News Agency learned from the city mayor’s office.
The event brought together the best chess players from Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Kazakhstan.
The 15-year-old prodigy will represent Central Asian region at the FIDE World Cup in New Delhi, India.
It is worth noting that this is not the first time the talented student has appeared on the world stage - Aldiyar Ansat has already become a prize winner of Asian and world championships.
According to the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, World Cup qualification tickets were awarded to:
Women: Afruza Khamdamova (Uzbekistan), Elnaz Kaliakhmet (Kazakhstan), Meruert Kamalidenova (Kazakhstan).
Men: Aldiyar Ansat (Kazakhstan), Satbek Akhmedinov (Kazakhstan), Alisher Suleymenov (Kazakhstan), and Mukhammadzokhid Suyarov (Uzbekistan).
16.04.2025, 09:11 636
Kazakhstan’s Almaty to spend over KZT 144 mln for tick prevention
Parks, squares and forest areas in the city of Almaty will be treated with insecticides for tick control, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The first stage of tick prevention will cover over 2,300 hectares, including eight forest areas up to 1,764,900 hectares, 101 city parks, and a square stretching over 601.6 hectares, deputy head of the city sanitary and epidemiological control department.
The total area subject to disinfection is 4,733,12 hectares. The city will spend 144,152,000 tenge to fight the tick spread.
She said various insecticides are used for tick control. This year, the city purchased up to 3,579,600 liters of Cypermethrin to eliminate disease-causing insects.
The department urges everyone to wear closed-toed shoes and light-colored clothing, use repellents on their bodies and clothes, and check their clothes for ticks during and after walks. Seek medical attention not later than four days after a tick bite.
15.04.2025, 12:26 306
New flight to connect Samarkand and Turkistan
A new flight will soon be launched en route Samarkand - Turkistan, UzA reports.
Kazakhstan’s airline will start operating regular flights between Samarkand and Turkistan in May 2025. This will expand cooperation between the two regions in the trade, socioeconomic, and tourism spheres.
Flights will contribute to strengthening economic ties and developing tourism between the two regions.
14.04.2025, 11:51 9111
Mangistau region to build visitor center to boost tourism
Laying of the capsule at the start of construction of a new tourist project took place in Bozzhyra Gorge in Mangistau region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Governor Nurdaulet Kilybai attended the ceremony.
He reminded the Head of State set a task to boost tourism in historical and picturesque sites, such as Bozzhyra. He said the goal is to turn this place into a modern tourist center while preserving its historical and sacred roots. The project is expected to develop the tourist potential of the region and give impetus to its economic growth.
The project provides for the construction of 17 glamping pavilions, 50 hotel rooms, a visitor center up to 450 square meters and a café in ethnic style. It will be built using private funds of the domestic investors, Pana Asia. According to the project authors, the visitor center will fully comply with ecological requirements and sustainable tourism principles. The complex, called to boost the tourist potential of the region, will be commissioned by 2027.
Besides, the governor surveyed the progress of construction of a motorway service area covering 12 hectares. This area on the way to Bozzhyra will be put into service in 2026.
11.04.2025, 17:12 24131
Oscars to introduce award for stunt design at 100th ceremony
For the first time in its history, the Academy Awards will include a competitive category honoring the art of stunt design, reports a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that the new award will debut at the 100th Oscars in 2028, recognizing films released in 2027.
Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of filmmaking," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang. "We are proud to honor the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion."
The new category comes after years of advocacy from within the industry. Director David Leitch, a former stuntman who worked on John Wick and The Fall Guy, played a key role in the campaign alongside veteran coordinator Chris O’Hara.
This has been a long journey for so many of us," Leitch said. "Chris O’Hara and I have spent years working to bring this moment to life, standing on the shoulders of the stunt professionals who’ve fought tirelessly for recognition over the decades. We are incredibly grateful. Thank you, Academy."
Category rules for eligibility and voting will be announced in 2027, along with the full guidelines for the 100th Academy Awards. The Academy’s Board of Governors will decide how the award will be presented.
The most recent addition to the Oscars before this was the Achievement in Casting category, introduced in 2024.
While the Emmys and SAG Awards have long acknowledged stunt work, the new Oscar category marks a significant step in recognizing the creative and technical contributions of stunt professionals in film.
09.04.2025, 14:36 32161
South Korea’s Eastar Jet launches new flight to Almaty
Eastar Jet, a South Korean low-cost airline, entered the Central Asian aviation market and launched flights from Seoul to Almaty on April 7, Kazinform News Agency reports.
It will operate flights en route Seoul-Almaty-Seoul twice a week on Mondays and Fridays on B737-8 aircraft, the Almaty International Airport said in a statement.
It is worth reminding, a new flight from Shymkent to Seoul will be launched on May 29.
09.04.2025, 10:33 42291
Under-16 Instagram users to be barred from livestreaming without parental consent
US-based Meta - the tech company behind Facebook and Instagram, among others - announced Tuesday that users under the age of 16 will no longer will be able to use the livestream feature without parental permission, Anadolu Agency reports.
Under updates to the Teen Accounts feature on Instagram, users younger than 16 will also no longer be able to disable the "automatic blurring" feature in private messages, said a statement by Meta.
The Teen Accounts feature will be expanded to Facebook and Messenger, it added.
The updates will first be tested in the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia in the coming months.
Instagram introduced the Teen Accounts feature last September, aimed at limiting the use of the platform by minors and teenagers and enhancing safety measures.
The moves come amid a push in many countries to limit or ban social media use under a certain age, with research pointing to the dangers of social media use by young minds.
08.04.2025, 15:02 41936
Carrier rocket with Soyuz MS-27 manned spacecraft blasts off from Baikonur Cosmodrome
The Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Soyuz MS-27 spaceship blasted off from Site 31 of the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 10:47 am., Kazinform News Agency reports.
It carries the crew of the 73rd long-duration expedition to the International Space Station (ISS).
The crew includes Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Zubritsky and Sergey Ryzhikov as well as NASA astronaut Jonny Kim.
The cosmonauts onboard the rocket are reported feeling good.
Notably, today's launch from Baikonur is dated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
07.04.2025, 16:44 53001
Baikonur rocket launch gears up for up to 2,500 visitors
A Soyuz 2.1a rocket is set to lift off a Soyuz MS-27 spaceship to begin the 73rd long-term mission to the ISS from Baikonur Cosmodrome’s Site 31 at 10:47am Astana time tomorrow, April 8, 2025, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The 73rd long-term mission crew includes commander Sergey Ryzhikov of Russia, who will be joined by fellow cosmonaut Alexey Zubritsky as well as American Jonny Kim.
Roscosmos’ Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikayev as well as NASA’s Christopher Williams have been named backup crew members.
The State Commission chair, Roscosmos head Dmitry Bakanov extended congratulations to the astronauts on the successful final preparations as well as wished success for the 73rd long-term mission.
The Soyuz MS-27 spaceship launch, which is less than 24 hours away, is dedicated to 80 years of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.
According to Roscosmos and Kazcosmos, up to 2,500 people are expected to flock to Baikonur Cosmodrome, hoping to view the launch of the Soyuz MS-27 spaceship.
