Sculptor Zurab Tsereteli passes away at 91
Sculptor and President of the Russian Academy of Arts Zurab Tsereteli has passed away at the age of 91, his aide Sergey Shagulashvili told TASS.
Zurab Konstantinovich passed away at 1:30 a.m. Now we are deciding when to hold the wake," he said.
According to him, the death occurred due to heart failure.
Tsereteli is an artist and a sculptor, an educator and a public figure, People’s Artist of the USSR, Georgia and Russia, the President of the Russian Academy of Arts.
He was born in Tbilisi, Georgia. Tsereteli was in charge of many large-scale art projects. In 1970-1980, he was the art director of the Russian Foreign Ministry, in 1980 - the art director of the Moscow Olympics, in 1995, he oversaw the construction of the Poklonnaya Hill memorial in Moscow and the reconstruction of the interior of the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow.
His works are located in streets and squares, state and public buildings in Moscow and other cities in Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States and abroad.
No request for help from nationals in Türkiye after 6.2M earthquake - Kazakh MFA
The General Consulate of Kazakhstan in Istanbul has not received any requests for help from Kazakhstani nationals after a powerful 6.2M earthquake in Türkiye’s Istanbul, with a series of aftershocks, on April 23, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that there are 1,137 citizens of Kazakhstan registered at the General Consulate of Kazakhstan in Istanbul.
It is closely monitoring developments in cooperation with Turkish authorities and diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan in the country, says the statement.
Kazakhstani nationals are urged to keep calmness and vigilant as well as follow the local authorities’ guidance.
Over 140,000 girls vaccinated against HPV in Kazakhstan
There are 35,204 girls aged 11-13 eligible for the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination in Zhambyl region, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Zhambyl region education department.
Vaccination against HPV helps protect against cervical cancer. It is recommended that girls be vaccinated at the age of 11-13.
Vaccination is voluntary, though the region carries out a public awareness campaign. 82 seminars were held in the region this year, and 2,838 health workers passed training to administer the HPV vaccine. Over 330 meetings and roundtable discussions involving 2,200 teachers, 6,700 parents, and 5,500 schoolgirls were held.
There are 343 medical aid posts at schools and 281 vaccination rooms at medical facilities, and 30 mobile vaccination brigades in the region.
The region has 22,942 doses of the vaccine produced in the U.S.
It is recommended to administer two doses of the HPV vaccine.
Over 140,000 girls have already received the first dose of the vaccine throughout Kazakhstan.
Rare planetary alignment of Venus, Saturn, Moon at the close of April
A rare 'smiley face' triple conjunction is coming to Earth's morning skies around April 24th and 25th when Venus, Saturn and the crescent moon form a celestial smirk near the horizon, WAM reports.
That's when a rare celestial spectacle called a triple conjunction will occur. On the morning of Friday, Venus, Saturn and the crescent moon will appear close together in the predawn sky, forming a triangular formation reminiscent of a smiley face, according to NASA.
The arrangement of Venus, Saturn and a slender crescent Moon may create a unique visual phenomenon resembling a smiling face in the sky, NASA Solar System Ambassador Brenda Culbertson said.
The two planets will act as the "eyes" of the "smile," with the delicate crescent Moon forming the "mouth," Culbertson added. Venus will be the brighter of the two planets.
This alignment will be visible to anyone who has a clear view of the eastern horizon before sunrise on 25th April.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extends Easter greetings to Kazakhstanis
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered his greetings to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of Orthodox Easter, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Kazakh President said: "This bright holiday represents spiritual renewal and purification, offering hope and joy to all who believe. It’s deeply symbolic that Catholics, Protestants and Orthodox Christians mark Easter on the same Sunday this year".
Tokayev highlighted the role of Christianity and other religions in the everyday life of the society.
Upholding the high humanist principles, Easter traditions have long been promoting family values and greater unity and solidarity within the nation, encouraging kindness and accord, he said.
The President of Kazakhstan expressed his confidence that the nationwide unity, mutual understanding and harmony between representatives of all ethnic groups and religions will secure sustainable progress of Kazakhstan.
Telegram has always been compliant with EU laws - Durov responds to media allegations
Telegram founder Pavel Durov has pushed back against reports that his detainment in France last summer forced the messaging platform to begin complying with European regulations, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In a message posted on his Telegram channel, Durov addressed what he called a false claim published by a French newspaper. "Yesterday, a French newspaper claimed that my detainment in France last summer ‘finally’ forced Telegram to comply with European rules," he wrote, calling the allegation "false" because "Telegram has always been compliant with EU laws."
The information about this legal way to reach us could be obtained on our apps, website or just by googling ‘telegram EU police’ - long before my detainment in France. Why the French courts and police had been ignoring this process clearly defined by EU law is still a mystery to us, but it’s unfair to say that Telegram somehow ignored European rules. Paradoxically, it was French law enforcement that for some reason had been ignoring them," Durov said.
He continued, saying that "misinformation" will not be tolerated by him: "I love France and respect its police force, so I didn’t want to embarrass anyone by pointing out the above. But I cannot ignore when such obvious misinformation about Telegram is spread."
Durov added that Telegram has consistently invested in legal compliance and "in the EU in particular, we always start preparing to comply with laws years before they even come into force."
Back in August 2024, Durov was detained in Paris on August 24, spent four days in custody, and appeared in court. The investigation revolved around the alleged involvement in offenses spanning 12 different charges, with French authorities believing Telegram was used in connection to these crimes. In his first statement after the detention, Durov also pointed out that media portrayals of Telegram are "absolutely untrue."
Script for Genealogy of Kazakh Khans added to UNESCO Memory of the World Register
Kazakhstan’s State Counselor Erlan Karin on Thursday announced the inscription of the script for the genealogy of Kazakh Khans (Khandar Shezhiresi) on the UNESCO Memory of the World International Register, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The news comes as Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged efforts to preserve the unique documentary heritage of the country at the fourth edition of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress).
Spanning over three meters, the scroll-shaped script Khandar Shezhiresi was written in the 18th century. This valuable artifact with UNESCO recognition shows the deep roots of Kazakh steppe rulers, helps understand the origins of historical figures and their interaction with other nations in the period from the 6th to 19th centuries, said State Counselor Karin.
UNESCO already added the scripts written by Khoja Ahmed Yasawi and his apprentices, archival materials of the Nevada Semey international antinuclear movement as well as the Aral Sea archival fonds to its Memory of the World (MoW) Register.
Kazakhstan unveils first-ever individual breast milk bank
The perinatology and pediatric cardiac surgery center of Almaty city for the first time ever launched a new project, the individual breast milk bank, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry.
The important social project is initiated by the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry and is implemented by AYALA Charitable Fund. It is called to save the lives of the most vulnerable patients, such as prematurely-born babies and infants with special medical needs who cannot get their own mother's milk.
The individual breast milk bank is an important initiative to provide newborns who need intensive care treatment with life-saving breast milk. It is also crucial to support mothers whose babies are staying in intensive care units.
Breast milk will be pumped out into sterile individual containers. Containers will be labelled with the baby's name, date and time of collection under the supervision of a nurse. Raw breast milk will be stored in a freezer at -18…-20 °С or a refrigerator at 4 ± 2 °С.
The Ministry plans to open such banks in perinatal centers of Kazakhstan that treat women with high-risk pregnancies and preterm babies and infants with low birth weight.
New flight Osh - Almaty to be opened on May 28
A new flight connecting the cities of Osh, Kyrgyzstan, and Almaty, Kazakhstan, will be opened on May 28, Kabar reports.
According to JSC Airports of Kyrgyzstan, the flights will be operated by Air Astana four times a week: on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
The flight will be operated on modern Airbus family aircraft, 132 seats in economy class, 16 seats in business class," said Air Astana regional manager for the Kyrgyz Republic Alibek Berikbosynov.
