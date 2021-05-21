Senators are perplexed by purchase of expensive Hayat-Vax by Health Ministry

At the plenary session, Senate Deputy Aigul Kapparova asked the Minister of Health Aleksey Tsoi to explain why Kazakhstan purchased the expensive Hayat-Vax vaccine.





Senator Aigul Kapparova reminded that now Kazakhstanis receive vaccines Sputnik V, QazVac and Sinopharm (Hayat-Vax), while the Government allocated 18 billion tenge for production of the Russian vaccine on the basis of the Karaganda pharmaceutical complex. Since February 1, 2021, 1,912,000 doses of Sputnik V have been produced and delivered to the regions. In the Zhambyl region, the construction of a Kazakh plant for QazVac vaccines, produced by the Research Institute of Biological Safety Problems, is nearing completion. By the end of the year, the plant plans to increase production of QazVac vaccine to 500 thousand doses per month.





In April 2021, the National Welfare Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" purchased one million doses of Hayat-Vax vaccine in the amount of 13.3 billion tenge to immunize 500 thousand people. For comparison, the price of a vaccine consisting of two components for Hayat-Vax is $ 62.2, Sputnik V - $ 26, domestic vaccine - $ 9.4. What is the reason for buying an expensive vaccine? Will the purchase of vaccines from foreign manufacturers lead to a decrease in our own production and closure of domestic pharmaceutical plants?" the senator asked.





According to the Minister of Health, Aleksey Tsoi, the prices for vaccines are set by manufacturers.





It is very important for us to ensure availability and choice in the market of Kazakhstan as soon as possible. Therefore, when negotiating with manufacturers, you know, there is a shortage of supplies and limited supplies from each manufacturer. Our task is to provide the population of Kazakhstan with vaccines as soon as possible," he said.





Tsoi also noted that vaccination is not a one-time action.





“We have more than 20 vaccines in the annual vaccination calendar, so there is great potential for Kazakhstan precisely for development of the domestic pharmaceutical industry,” the Minister of Health said.













