Shymkent sees 2fold increase in flu, acute respiratory virus infection cases compared to 2024

Since the start of the epidemic season, Shymkent has reported 293 cases of influenza, with more than half of the cases affecting children under 14, Kazinform News Agency reports.





Health officials report that in January 2025, there were 52 confirmed flu cases, 30 of which (or 59.6%) were among children under 14. In February, 34 cases were reported, with 22 (or 64.7%) in minors.





In January, there were 56,922 reported cases of acute respiratory infections, with 35,953 (59.9%) of those cases affecting children under the age of 14. In February, 35,656 cases were registered, with 21,393 (60.0%) in minors. Since the start of the epidemic season, a total of 185,152 acute respiratory infections cases have been recorded, 120,307 (64.9%) of which were in children under 14. As for the flu, 293 cases have been reported, with 172 (58.7%) affecting children," said Zhanargul Zhaksylykova, head of the city’s Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological Control.





In 2024, around 33,000 cases of upper respiratory infections were reported in Shymkent during the epidemic season. The majority of those affected were children, with over 10,000 minors falling ill. Experts noted at the time that the overwhelming majority of patients had not been vaccinated.





Despite a vaccination campaign reaching 150,000 city residents, it was clearly insufficient to establish herd immunity in the city with a population of over 1.2 million people.





Health professionals raise concerns, warning that the flu can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, meningitis, and encephalitis.





Doctors advise seeking medical attention at the first signs of symptoms and following isolation guidelines.





Experts recommend simple preventive measures like washing your hands regularly, airing out rooms, keeping the air moist, and avoiding crowded places. These steps are especially important for families with children, who are the most vulnerable.





It’s important to understand that the flu is not just a cold. Without timely treatment, it can lead to serious complications, including lethal outcome," experts emphasize.





Doctors strongly advise parents to keep a close eye on their children's health and to keep them home from school or daycare at the first signs of illness.





