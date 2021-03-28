Situation is similar to last year's pandemic peak in Nur-Sultan

The situation with coronavirus in Nur-Sultan is similar to last year's summer peak of the pandemic, the head of the capital's public health department Timur Muratov said on Friday.





Today, the epidemiological situation on CVI in the city remains unstable, the capital is in the red zone. Since March 14, there has been a 24% rise in the incidence. 230 positive cases of coronavirus infection. When comparing the incidence in the peak of the pandemic, we see that the current situation is similar to last year's summer," the speaker said.





According to him, 3,754 new cases of CVI were registered over 25 days of March, which is comparable to the beginning of July 2020. By date, 480 people are in infectious diseases hospitals, whose workload is 64%.





The capital’s doctors and all medical staff again have doubled workload. 11 including 10 infectious diseases hospitals are involved, 1 quarantine hospital on the basis of the Ramada Plaza hotel. Additionally, 300 infectious beds are to be installed on the basis of three organizations in the near future," Muratov added.





Timur Muratov noted that mass vaccination of the population in Nur-Sultan against coronavirus is to launch in the second half of April.





From the second half of April, vaccination of the population will begin. The vaccine is free of charge. We will introduce mobile vaccination groups in public places - this issue is being considered," Muratov said.





According to him, 647 000 people, or 60% of the city's population, are planned to be vaccinated this year.





This is not a one-month work. The vaccine will be delivered in stages, about 100 000 people will be vaccinated in a month. If the situation worsens, quarantine may be enhanced," he added.





Besdies, additional 300 infectious disease beds are being installed in Nur-Sultan.





We are additionally installing 300 infectious beds at the base of three health organizations in the near future: the first 100 beds at the Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics, then possibly at the Main Military Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Defense, the third 100 beds, perhaps, if this happens, with the Central Hospital for the disabled of the Patriotic War. All three organizations have previously been trained, tested and are ready to start work, "he said.





Muratov noted that the workload of the infectious hospitals in the capital is 64%.





More than 3,700 health workers are involved in the fight against coronavirus. There is a personnel reserve too. To date, 11 hospitals are engaged in fighting coronavirus. 10 of them are infectious, one is a quarantine hospital based at the Ramada Plaza hotel," Muratov added.





























