Astana. 18 September. Kazakhstan Today - The first cathedral of the Evangelical Lutheran Church has been opened in Astana. The building is located at the intersection of Kudaiberdyuly and Ile Streets.



Representatives of the Ministry for Religious Affairs and Civil Society, the diplomatic corps, the city MayorИs Office, the capitalИs clergy, the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Russia, the Ukraine, Germany and many others took part in the solemn opening and consecration of the church.



The celebration has been attended by the Minister for Religious Affairs and Civil Society of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev. According to him, today, there are 18 religious confessions officially registered in Kazakhstan that coexist in peace and harmony.



- Kazakhstan is famous for its traditions of good peaceful interaction and coexistence of representatives of various faiths. I am confident that the operation of the Christ Church in Astana will serve the peace, progress and reconciliation among all the citizens of Kazakhstan, - the minister stressed out.



The Mayor of the capital Asset Issekeshev has also congratulated the Lutherans on the occasion of the church opening. The Acting Head of the city Office for Religious Affairs Nurdaulet Almukhanov has read out the greeting speech of mayor.



- Evangelical Lutheran Church makes significant efforts to strengthen the spiritual condition of our fellow citizens, to educate the younger generation, form morality. I am confident that the opening of the church will present a new opportunity for further development of effective cooperation of public authorities and leaders of traditional confessions. Please, accept my sincere congratulations, - it is said in the address of the Mayor.



The complex includes two buildings: the temple itself with a spacious basement floor where youth and diaconal work is planned to be carried out, and a three-story building with a Sunday School, a library, communal facilities, an archive, guest rooms and a small kitchen-dining room.



Source: The official website of Astana city



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.