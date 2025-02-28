This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tourist flow to Kazakhstan’s Charyn Canyon surges by 7 times in 4 years
Russia’s Progress MS-30 space freighter taken to orbit
Shymkent sees 2fold increase in flu, acute respiratory virus infection cases compared to 2024
In January, there were 56,922 reported cases of acute respiratory infections, with 35,953 (59.9%) of those cases affecting children under the age of 14. In February, 35,656 cases were registered, with 21,393 (60.0%) in minors. Since the start of the epidemic season, a total of 185,152 acute respiratory infections cases have been recorded, 120,307 (64.9%) of which were in children under 14. As for the flu, 293 cases have been reported, with 172 (58.7%) affecting children," said Zhanargul Zhaksylykova, head of the city’s Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological Control.
It’s important to understand that the flu is not just a cold. Without timely treatment, it can lead to serious complications, including lethal outcome," experts emphasize.
Over 1,000 ethnic Kazakhs return to historical homeland since Jan 2025
Astana Opera to honor Abai's 180th anniversary with an art song concert
In 1981, while preparing my concert at the conservatory, I discovered an art song by Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev on Abai’s famous poem "Qalyn Elim, Qazaghym, Qairan Zhurtym", written by him in his student years. This art song remained unpublished and unperformed. Its melody is broad, the sound is high, and the vocal part requires powerful breathing in the upper octaves. In 1986, I performed it for the first time at the Composers Union plenary meeting. Having heard my performance, Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev expressed his gratitude to me for giving new life to his work. Inspired by this, he wrote seven more art songs on Abai’s poems especially for my voice. Thus, the first vocal cycle of 7 art songs based on the great poet’s works in the history of Kazakh professional music was created," Shakhimardan Abilov said.
The leitmotif and harmony of Abai’s poems are unusual. The themes of his works are incredibly diverse. Mood, love and hate, nature, social and civic lyrics - all this is our life. Each of his poems is a separate philosophy, a separate wisdom. If we understand and follow such a great thinker as Abai, we will take a worthy place in the world," Shakhimardan Abilov noted.
Many composers wrote art songs to Abai’s poems, but Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev’s style is unique and modern. His cycle of seven art songs is a work that is performed extremely rarely. Until today, only Shakhimardan Abilov has performed these art songs," accompanist Raushan Beskembirova noted.
In the art songs to Abai’s poems, Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev deeply reveals the poet’s philosophical reflections, combining them with modern harmony. The piano part in these works is highly rich and requires from the performer not only impeccable technique, but also a deep understanding of the musical imagery. The complexity of the performance is due to the need to keenly convey the expressive dramaturgy and emotional nuances embedded in the composer’s music. Now, together with Shakhimardan Abilov, we are re-studying all seven art songs. In the process of preparing for the concert, a new edition of this cycle is being created. It will become valuable material for future generations of musicians," Raushan Beskembirova added.
Dimash Qudaibergen receives Goodwill Ambassador badge
Kazakhstan adds new routes to Georgia and China
Ecologists explain why Caspian Sea turned red
As of February 12, specialists of the Department of Ecology of the Mangistau region took a sample of sea water in connection with the annual phenomenon when the coast of the Caspian Sea turns red. As part of the study, the water is being analyzed for the presence of chemicals and oil products. The results will be released later," the report says.
Especially when it snows, the red hue can look scary. In fact, it is brown algae," the ecologist explained.
Kazakhstan to increase number of flights to Turkistan to boost local tourism
Together with the Ministry of Transport, we are working on increasing the number of flights to Turkistan," Nyssanbayev noted.
Given the special status of Turkistan, we agreed to compile and approve a separate plan for the city’s tourism sector development," the Vice Minister said.
