Tsoi: Vaccination passport will be integrated with Ashyq app

The vaccination passport will be integrated with the Ashyq app, Kazpravda.kz refers to the press service of the Health Ministry quoting the Health Minister of Kazakhstan, Aleksey Tsoi, as saying during the reporting meeting with the population.

It is reported that for the immunization of the population, the Ministry of Health widely uses IT technologies including introduction of a vaccination passport in the Digital Documents service. In the future, the use of the vaccination passport will be expanded.

Data on vaccinations are posted in electronic format. This will allow keeping records of the number of vaccinated and tracking the immune status of the population in the future to plan the vaccination volume and predict the incidence rate," said Alexei Tsoi.

The vaccination passport contains data on what drugs the person received, in what doses, on what dates. It provides an opportunity to present the document at the place of demand and opening access using a QR code.

Currently, cooperation with the International Air Transport Association IATA is being considered for the integration of the vaccination passport. Integration of the vaccination passport with the Ashyq application is planned from July 1, 2021," the Minister said.

According to him, along with the vaccination passport, heat maps are also being introduced - a system for analyzing the activity of a city during a pandemic based on telecommunications data. Heat maps enable to determine the places of activity and congestion of residents, places where calls are concentrated in 103, 1406, 1308, 102 and regional migration streams.

Currently, a pilot project on the use of heat maps is being implemented in Almaty.

















