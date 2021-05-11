Vaccinated passengers can arrive at Cyprus without coronavirus tests

Passengers with the completed course of vaccination by the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V and coronavirus vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency can visit Cyprus without coronavirus diagnostic test certificates from Monday, the Ministry of Health of Cyprus informs.





All the passengers with valid COVID vaccination cards will not be requested anymore to have self-isolation, quarantine or pass any COVID test, the Ministry said. Passengers should have the card of vaccination by Sputnik V, Pfizer - BioNTech, Vaxzevria, Moderna and Janssen. Vaccinated passengers will also be required to fill in a special CyprusFlightPass form before departing to Cyprus.













