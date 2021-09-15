Vaccination point opened at Almaty international airport

A vaccination point has been opened at the Almaty international airport jointly with polyclinic No. 32.

In accordance with the order of the Interdepartmental Commission on Preventing the Emergence and Spread of Coronavirus Infection in Kazakhstan, a vaccination point has been opened at the Almaty International Airport jointly with the city polyclinic No. 32. You can get vaccinated with QazVac or Sinovac vaccine in the medical center located on the first floor of the terminal," the press service says.

Sputnik V is also available at the vaccination center.













