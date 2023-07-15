05.07.2023, 11:12 68571
We proudly call Astana the heart of Eurasia, says mayor
Images | Akorda
We proudly call Astana the heart of Eurasia, mayor Zhenis Kassymbek said in his opening remarks at the Anniversary Forum of Twin Cities: 25 Years of Astana-New Perspectives. New Opportunities on Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
In his remarks, mayor Kassymbek said that Kazakhstanis proudly call Astana the heart of Eurasia. According to him, for centuries representatives of various ethnicities crossed their paths on the Kazakh land later becoming one nation. "And our strength is in this unity," he stressed.
If compared to other cities of the world, Astana can be considered one of the world’s fastest growing cities, Zhenis Kassymbek claimed.
We all realize that the cities are the future of humankind. The global network of cities has become the economic and political foundation of new reality. Large cities have become the drivers of economy," the Astana mayor said.
Kassymbek went on to add that it is of paramount importance to create safe and comfortable conditions so that people would want to live in a city.
In conclusion, he expressed hope that the forum will help its participants exchange experience and find the answers to the questions they are looking for.
relevant news
14.07.2023, 16:21 9196
Celebrated Tenor Sejoon An Solved All of Turandot’s Riddles
Images | astanaopera.kz
The Operaliya International Festival, supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, is nearing its end. Puccini’s famous opera Turandot, inspired by the eponymous epic by the great eastern poet Nizami, graced the festival program on July 12 and 13, Astana Opera press office reports.
The performance of one of Puccini’s best works impressed the residents and guests of the capital with magnificent vocals and incredible sound of the orchestra under the brilliant leadership of the music director and conductor of the production, world renowned Maestro Alan Buribayev. Spectacular set design, combining the latest digital technologies, virtual and classic set pieces, special effects and, of course, sumptuous costumes thrilled the audience.
According to the libretto, the beautiful and cold-hearted Turandot gives riddles to the princes to solve and death awaits those who fail to do so. Calaf manages to solve them and win the princess’ heart with the power of love. However, Liù, a girl in love with Calaf, dies while saving his life. Incidentally, the South Korean singer Sejoon An was invited to perform Calaf within the framework of the international festival.
I know that the Operaliya Festival is one of the largest festivals in Kazakhstan, and this year it takes place as part of the celebration of the Astana Opera’s 10th anniversary season. I am very honored and happy to perform Calaf for the first time at this wonderful opera house," the singer said after the performance. "The most important thing for me in singing is the ability to convey emotions. Calaf was able to recognize the sadness and fear behind Turandot’s beauty. My hero solved the princess’ riddles, because he understood her well as a person and empathized with her. I tried to express Calaf’s love for Turandot, which finally melted her frozen heart."
It should be noted that the opera Turandot premiered at the Astana Opera in 2018. Music director and conductor is the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan Alan Buribayev. Stage director was Davide Livermore, who received the Opera Star 2019 International Opera Award as the best director of the year for productions at the Astana Opera. Set and costume designers were the Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Sofya Tasmagambetova and Pavel Dragunov. Principal choirmaster is the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov. The opera company director is the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov.
Davide Livermore is a musical theatre stage director known all over the world. I saw Macbeth, which he staged at the Teatro alla Scala. I am overwhelmed with joy to be able to take part in an opera production staged by him at the Kazakh opera house, which is, in my opinion, exceptional," Sejoon An concluded.
The Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Zhupar Gabdullina and Bibigul Zhanuzak portrayed the proud Princess Turandot, the Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Zhannat Baktay and the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Saltanat Akhmetova presented Liù. Calaf - Sejoon An (South Korea), Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Meir Bainesh, Timur - laureate of the Daryn State Youth Award Shyngys Rassylkhan, Bolat Yessimkhanov. Ping - Yerzhan Saipov, laureate of the Daryn State Youth Award Rassul Zharmagambetov, Pang - Artur Gabdiyev, Yerulan Kamel, Pong - Ramzat Balakishiyev, Beimbet Tanarykov.
Together with famous Kazakh soloists and a guest star, young promising artists took the stage on both days: Talgat Allabirinov and Merei Kadyrkhanov presented the Emperor Altoum for the first time, and Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev and Zhandarbek Yerkinbayev debuted as the Mandarin.
As a reminder, the Operaliya International Festival, taking place as part of the Astana Opera’s 10th anniversary season, will close on July 16. The audience will have an opportunity to attend a grand concert of symphonic music under the baton of the Astana Opera’s principal conductor Alan Buribayev, and the foreign guest star Jing Zhao will take part in the program.
14.07.2023, 12:25 9071
Trade Committee: more than 590 operating vegetable storages do not appear in statistics
Images | Depositphotos
This was announced by the Chairman of the Trade Committee Aidar Abildabekov during a meeting of a colleague of the Ministry of Trade and Integration, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Last year, the Head of State outlined the seriousness of the situation due to the lack of understanding of the available food supplies and, as a result, the adoption of biased decisions to protect the domestic market.
In fulfillment of the order, in the first half of this year, the Trade Committee in all regions of Kazakhstan organized work to identify additional capacities for storing vegetables.
Territorial departments of trade with akimats have identified 593 objects for storing vegetables that are not accounted for by the Bureau of National Statistics. Now we are working on the issue of their registration", - Aidar Abildabekov said.
Since the beginning of 2023, 995 meetings of regional commissions under akimats have been held in the regions, as a result of which 298 unproductive intermediaries and facts of excess of the trade allowance have been identified.
The number of meetings held is 3 times higher than the detected violations. This indicates the weak work and formal approach of the regional commissions to the investigation of mediation schemes in the regions", - Aidar Abildabekov said during an expanded meeting of his colleague.
According to the Chairman of the Committee, the competence to conduct state control over compliance with the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan on regulation of trade activities, transferred to the Ministry from akimats, is implemented directly by territorial departments from April 27, 2023.
For reference: For 2 months of the 1st half of the year, 234 administrative proceedings were initiated, including 172 administrative cases for exceeding the trade allowance, 61 administrative cases for applying different prices for goods, 1 case for exceeding remuneration.
14.07.2023, 11:36 8816
Senators visited Ekibastuz thermal power plant
Images | senate.parlam.kz
Deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yernur Aitkenov and Altynbek Nukhuly visited the Ekibastuz thermal power plant and got acquainted with the progress of repair and restoration work, press service of the Senate reports.
The deputies inspected the sites where repair and restoration work is underway at the thermal power plant and got acquainted with the process of preparation for the heating season.
The station provides for the repair of all 10 boilers, of which 8 boilers will be overhauled. Capital repairs of 5 hot water boilers are carried out at the expense of budgetary funds. It is also planned to overhaul and current repairs of 5 power boilers, auxiliary equipment, buildings and structures.
As of July 1, the repair of boilers No. 7 and No. 9 was completed. Repair work continues on power boiler No. 6 with a completion date of August 18 and 5 hot water boilers. Dismantling works have been completed on hot water boilers No. 11, 14, 15. We will keep this issue under control," the senators noted.
14.07.2023, 09:33 8946
Senator Tolamisov met with residents of the city of Ayagoz
Images | senate.parlam.kz
Member of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Amangeldy Tolamisov met with residents of the Abay region, press service of the Senate reports.
During a trip to the region, the senator visited a number of social facilities in the Ayagoz district of the Abay region, where he got acquainted with the work of polyclinics and problems in urban planning.
One of the main tasks of the Senate now is to represent the interests of the regions. In this regard, it is important for our work to get acquainted with problematic issues of local significance. Therefore, such meetings with residents of the regions help us a lot. We will keep the issues raised by you under control," the senator said.
In addition, the senator got acquainted with the implementation of the Jaily Mektep project in the region.
14.07.2023, 08:01 11026
In which areas are consumer rules most often violated?
For 6 months of the current year, the Consumer Protection Committee and territorial departments received more than 17 thousand appeals, an increase of 50 percent compared to the same period last year, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Most often , consumer rights are violated in the following areas:
- retail trade - 40.3% (7,040 complaints);
- electronic commerce - 27.5% (4,795);
- household services - 9.7% (1,685);
- housing and communal services - 3.4% (597);
- and other areas - 19.1% (3,341 complaints).
The Chairman of the committee, Askar Tynysbekov, noted that during this period there was a significant increase in complaints in online commerce both in terms of specific weight and growth rate, this is due to the imperfections and legislative gaps in the online trading segment.
Over the past period of this year, out of the total number of received appeals, positive decisions have been made for 44%, legal advice has been provided for 43%, 11% have been redirected to sectoral state bodies in terms of competence, and 2% have been sued, and others have been withdrawn", - Askar said. Tynysbekov, colleagues of the committee.
Over the past period, territorial departments have brought 94 business entities to administrative penalties. As a result of the measures carried out, 411 million tenge was returned to consumers in six months.
It should be noted about the protected rights of the deceived 85 consumers waiting for the delivery of massage chairs in exchange for cheap massage capes totaling more than 74 million tenge.
There are also positive court decisions in favor of seven lawsuits to protect the rights of 1861 consumers of BekAir airlines for a total amount of 114.3 million tenge.
13.07.2023, 15:51 15476
Water supply measures for agrarians in southern regions considered by Government
Images | depositphotos.com
The water supply of agricultural producers in the southern Kazakhstan regions was considered at the Government meeting chaired by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Zulfiya Suleimenova reported that vegetation in Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions, which account for up to 97% of all irrigation water, is held in conditions of low water availability.
In Almaty and Zhetisu regions, the water situation is stable. At the same time, insufficient filling of reservoirs in Turkestan, Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions is observed. As a result, there is a difficult situation with water supply.
To solve the problem, the Ministry of Ecology is working with the authorized agencies of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan in terms of compliance with water supply schedules for interstate facilities.
Akim of Zhambyl region Nurzhan Nurzhigitov also made a report on the current situation and proposed measures.
Prime Minister stressed the importance of compliance with agreed schedules of water supply to interstate facilities, as well as constructive joint work with neighboring countries on the use of water resources.
At the same time, Alikhan Smailov instructed to intensify work on reconstruction, modernization and digitalization of hydraulic structures in the republic to reduce water losses and introduction of water-saving technologies in the agro-industrial complex as a whole.
The need to promptly work out the issue of increasing water supply through interstate channels was emphasized.
12.07.2023, 18:24 23306
Some 45,000 tons of garbage removed from impromptu landfills in Astana
Images | pixabay.com
Since the beginning of the year some 45,000 tons of garbage were collected and removed from the impromptu landfills in five districts of the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites the city akimat’s press service.
Over 100 units of specialized vehicles are engaged daily to fight unauthorized landfill sites. Since the start of the year above 70 unauthorized dumps were detected around the city. Almost all of them were closed down.
As of today, some 6,800 tons of waste were removed since April from Almaty district, over 1,500 tons from Baikonur district, 4,350 tons from Nura district and more than 17,500 tons from Yessil district.
11.07.2023, 16:42 36121
Internet connection stability far from great in Astana - Head of State
Images | Depositphotos
Stability of the Internet connection and cellular service are far from great in Astana, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at today’s meeting on the development of the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
In his remarks at the meeting, the Head of State stressed that access to the Internet is becoming one of the fundamental human needs in the conditions of modern digital civilization and knowledge-driven economy.
Astana, according to President Tokayev, is often portrayed as a smart city and an IT regional hub which implies high quality of basic digital infrastructure. However, in reality stability of the Internet connection and cellular service are far from great in the Kazakh capital, he said.
That, in turn, results in discontent of the Astana residents, affects the city’s economy and creates negative impression among guests of the capital.
