2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships: Kazakhstani male athletes 4th in team standings

Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation
Kazakhstani athletes claimed 14 medals, including four gold, five silver, and five bronze ones, at the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships held in the South Korean city of Jinju, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation.

20 Kazakhstanis competed alongside athletes from 29 countries at the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships.

Kazakhstani male weightlifters took the fourth place in the team standings, and was second only to the Chinese squad in terms of the total medals won. Kazakhstani female athletes took the 11th place.

Kazakhstani Adiletuly Nurgisa won silver in snatch and gold in clean and jerk and in total with a result of 400kg (181+219) in the category of 102kg.

Artem Antropov (172+227kg) and Andas Samarkanov (169-221kg) of Kazakhstan was second and third in the 109kg category.

In the 55kg category, Arli Chontei brought Kazakhstan gold in snatch with a result of 117kg and bronze after lifting a total of 258kg.

Aleksey Churkin of Kazakhstan claimed the 73kg bronze after lifting a total of 340 kg. He was second in snatch with a result of 154kg.

Kazakhstan’s Seitkazy Yleman hauled a gold medal lifting 155kg in snatch in the category of 81kg.

Kazakhstani female athlete Karina Goricheva won the 64kg silver in snatch with a lift of 91kg. Aisha Omarova of Kazakhstan (87kg) settled for bronze in clean and jerk.
 

12.05.2023, 22:56 10136

Kazakh Shymbergenov eases into World Boxing Championships finals

Kazakh Shymbergenov eases into World Boxing Championships finals
instagram.com/boxingkazakhstan
Kazakh Aslanbek Shymbergenov advanced to the finals of the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships underway in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

In 71 kg semifinals he defeated India’s Nishat Dev to vie for top honors.

Shymbergenov is the reigning Asian champion.
 

11.05.2023, 11:24 12016

Putintseva wins at the start of Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva (world No51) played in the first round of women’s singles at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome, Kazinform reports.

Putintseva played vs Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova (world No76) and won in three sets with the total score of 6:7, 7:6, 6:0.

The match lasted for two hours and 53 minutes.

During the game, Putintseva failed to hit two aces and made one double fault. Besides, she won seven points and eight games in a row.
 

10.05.2023, 23:21 14206

Kazakhstan pockets 1st medal at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023

Kazakhstan pockets 1st medal at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023
instagram.com/boxingkazakhstan
Kazakh boxer Aslanbek Shymbergenov beat Makan Traoré of France in the quarterfinals of the now-running IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakh boxer propelled to the semifinals of the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023 to secure at least a bronze medal. Notably, it is the country’s first medal at the World Championships in Tashkent. Besides, Shymbergenov is the captain of the Kazakh team at the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023.
 

10.05.2023, 08:51 15301

Kazakhstan to hold VI Summer Paralympic Games in May

From May 11 to 30, the cities of Almaty, Astana and Aktobe will host the VI Kazakhstan Summer Paralympic Games, Kazinform reports.

More than 1,000 athletes from 20 regions of the country will compete in 10 sports at the event, according to the Centre for Training Persons with Physical Disabilities.

The opening and closing ceremonies will be held in Aktobe on May 24 and May 30 respectively.

The goal of the event is to attract disabled people to physical culture and sport.
 

25.04.2023, 09:23 38231

Rybakina becomes World No 6

Rybakina becomes World No 6
ktf.kz
The reigning winner of the WTA-1000 Madrid Open tournament Ons Jabeur from Tunisia withdrew from the match and failed to defend 1000 points.

For this reason, Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina has become the world No 6, Kazinform learned from Schrödinger Sport Telegram channel.

Jabeur was supposed to defend her last year's title in Spain. She will now lose 1000 rating points, according to the Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan.
 

24.04.2023, 09:58 38356

Rybakina stands 7th in updated WTA singles rankings

The Women's Tennis Association has updated its rankings of the best singles and doubles players
The Women’s Tennis Association has updated its rankings of the best singles and doubles players, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

The top 3 remains unchanged - Iga Swiatek from Poland is 1st, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka is 2nd and U.S. player Jessica Pegula is 3rd.

Kazakhstan’s No 1 Elena Rybakina remains on the 7th line. Recall that she withdrew from her last 16 match against Beatriz Haddad Maia at the Stuttgart Open for an injury.

Another Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva lost six lines and occupies now 51st position.

As for doubles rankings, Katerina Siniakova from the Czech Republic stands 1st, Barbora Krejcikova is 2nd and Jessica Pugula is 3rd.

Kazakhstani Anna Danilina lost one line and now stands 26th. Rybakina climbed up to the 95th line after winning two spots.
 

20.04.2023, 07:15 41561

17 yo Kazakh player upsets four-time Women's World Chess Champion Hou Yifan

A 17-year-old chess player of Kazakhstan, Meruert Kamalidenova, beat Hou Yifan, a Chinese chess grandmaster, four-time Women's World Chess Champion, in the game between the Team World vs Kazakhstan
A 17-year-old chess player of Kazakhstan, Meruert Kamalidenova, beat Hou Yifan, a Chinese chess grandmaster, four-time Women's World Chess Champion, in the game between the Team World vs Kazakhstan, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.
 
Besides, another Kazakh player Alua Nurmanova won 11 games. She also beat Savitha Shri, who bronze in the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship.
 
The encounter featuring some of the world’s strongest women players came to an end with the Team World taking the lead 55:73 against Kazakhstan.
 

18.04.2023, 10:02 47316

Kazakh Assaubayeva stuns highest-rated female chess player

Kazakh Assaubayeva stuns highest-rated female chess player
instagram.com/askhat_oralov
Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayev beat Hou Yifan, a Chinese chess grandmaster, four-time Women's World Chess Champion, the highest-rated female chess player with her current FIDE ratings, in the first match between the Team World vs Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites alga.peterburg Instagram account.

The Team World takes the lead after the first day of the match so far.

Kazakh Assaubayeva sensationally stunned Hou Yifan, the highest-rated female chess player. In 2021 Bibisara became the youngest Women's Blitz World champion and was included into the Guinness World Records book. In 2022 she retained the title, the post reads.
 

