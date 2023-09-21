Alexey Lutsenko wins Memorial Marco Pantani

Images | press service of the Chess Federation of Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan grabbed silver medal at the FIDE World Women's Team Championship 2023 (FIDE WWTC 2023) held in Bydgoszcz, Poland which brought together 12 teams divided into two pools, Kazinform has learnt from the Sports.kz.





The matches were decided by team points, with 2 points for the winning team and 1 each in case of a draw.





In the final two clashes Kazakhstan lost to Georgia’s players 1,5:2,5, and 0,5:3,5.





Bibisara Assaubayeva, Meruert Kamalidenova, Xeniya Balabayeva, Alua Nurmanova, Amina Kairbekova, and Assel Serikbay defended the country’s colours in Poland.





This win is hailed as the best achievement of the country’s team at the world championships.







