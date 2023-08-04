03.08.2023, 10:15 2641
Astana crashes out of UEFA Champions League after home defeat
sports.kz
FC Astana crashed out of the UEFA Champions League after suffering a 0:2 defeat from Dinamo Zagreb in the Kazakh capital on Wednesday evening, Kazinform reports.
The guests managed to open the score in the second half when defender Alexandr Marochkin put Dinamo Zagreb on scoreboard with his kick into Josip Condric’s net in the second leg of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.
In the second half the hosts tried to snatch the initiative and tie the score, but to no avail.
Midfielder Antonio Marin gave Dinamo Zagreb a 2:0 lead in the 89th minute of the match propelling his club to the third qualifying round with an 6:0 aggregate score defeat against Astana.
In the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions will face PFC Ludogorets 1945.
relevant news
31.07.2023, 19:12 7186
Yevseyev Wins President’s Cup, Lifts Maiden Challenger Trophy
ktf.kz
The 30-year-old from Kazakhstan beats Khumoyun Sultanov in the final, press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation reports.
Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan capped his dream run on home soil by winning his maiden ATP Challenger Tour title. The 30-year-old defeated Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 in Sunday’s singles final of the President’s Cup held at The National Tennis Center - Beeline Arena in Astana.
Yevseyev battled his way into the championship match through the bottom half of the draw with wins over Ajeet Rai from New Zealand, Orel Kimhi of Israel, Russian qualifier Alexander Zgirovsky and No. 6 seed Yanki Erel from Turkey.
The No. 3 seed of the $40,000 hard-court event broke Sultanov’s serve six times to seal victory in one two hours and 25 minutes.
To win my first ATP Challenger at home is incredible. It was nice to feel such support from the fans here. I enjoyed playing on Center Court. It was a wonderful experience," said Yevseyev.
Never stop dreaming, even at the age of 30 you can play at the highest level and win tournaments. I thank the Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan for a wonderful tournament, it is always a pleasure for me to play my home tournaments. I also want to say thank you to my whole team."
The Almaty native, a winner of eight ITF Pro Circuit singles titles, earns $5,500 in prize money as well as 50 ATP Ranking points.
31.07.2023, 11:14 9276
Circuito de Getxo: Alexey Lutsenko wins, Simone Velasco is third
instagram/astanaqazaqstanteam
Astana Qazaqstan Team lived a nice day at the Circuit de Getxo, a one-day race in Spain. After a very active race and a phenomenal teamwork, the National champion of Kazakhstan Alexey Lutsenko took a solo win, while the Italian champion Simone Velasco finished third, Team’s official website reports.
It was such a good day for us as a team, we were focused from the start, we had a great motivation and, finally, all our work paid off. I want to thank my teammates for a great support and absolutely amazing job during the day and, especially, in the final. Yevgeniy Fedorov and Simone Velasco were just incredible today!", - said Alexey Lutsenko.
It was our plan to be active right from the start and we always stayed up there in front attacking and trying to break away. Finally, we found ourselves in a strong group of seven riders together with Yevgeniy Fedorov and Simone Velasco. They both were so strong today. Then, I found a moment to attack on the penultimate climb, getting a good gap. Well, in a moment on the descent I took a wrong way, but, fortunately, shortly, I came back on the right way, still having some seconds ahead of the chasers. I continued pushing hard, trying to keep the pace and my gap, while Simone Velasco did a great job behind, closing all attacks of my rivals. Everything worked out perfectly and I won. I am really happy with this victory; it gives me a lot of motivation ahead of my next goals. Also, it is important and well-deserved result for our team", - added Alexey Lutsenko.
I am happy for Alexey; he was the strongest today. Also, I am really satisfied with my result today. I was able to finish on the podium and it is a good way to finalize this block of racing here in Spain. It was nice to get back to racing here, we had a great team and we worked really good all together. So, now we have win and a third place and we can be happy with it. Now, it is time to look forward ahead to the next important goals", - said Simone Velasco.
28.07.2023, 15:04 13641
Tobol overwhelms Basel 3:1
instagram.com/fctobol
Kostanay’s Tobol overwhelmed Switzerland’s Basel in the first-leg match of the second qualifying round of the Conference of League, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.
The team squad was as following:
Basel: Salvi, Lang, Comas, van Breemen, Calafiori, Burger, Frei, Schmid, Ndoye, Barry, Kade.
Tobol: Konovalov, Asrankulov, Mladovich, Rogach, Kairov, Ilich, Zharynbetov, Orazo, Vukadinovich, Chesnokov, Deble.
The second-leg match will take place in Kostanay on August 3.
Basel (Basel, Switzerland) - Tobol (Kostanay, Kazakhstan) 1:3 (1:0)
Goals: Barry 25 (1:0), Deble, from a penalty 57 (1:1), Orazov 62 (1:2), Chesnokov 71 (1:3)
Missed penalty: Orazov 54
Expulsion: Barry 56, Calafiori 69.
25.07.2023, 19:16 19581
Kazakhstan claims 10 medals at 2023 ISSF World Junior Shooting Championships
press service of the Committee on sports and physical culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstani athletes won a total of four gold, four silver, and two bronze medals at the 2023 ISSF World Junior Shooting Championships in Changwon, South Korea, Kazinform reports.
The 2023 ISSF World Junior Shooting Championships held on July 14-25 in Changwon, South Korea, brought together over 600 athletes from 45 countries, with 15 shooters representing Kazakhstan.
Fatima Irnazarova of Kazakhstan won the women’s 10m running target mixed gold setting a new world record at the 2023 ISSF World Junior Shooting Championships. She also claimed silver in the 10m running target competition.
Kazakhstan’s Nikita Chiryukin hauled the men’s 25m sport pistol gold and 25m standard pistol silver at the tournament.
Kazakhstani female shooters grabbed two gold medals in the 10m running target and 10m running target mixed.
Irina Altukhova claimed silver in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions final of the tournament.
Zukhra Irnazarova of Kazakhstan settled for the women’s 10m running target mixed bronze.
The Kazakhstani male squad including Asadbek Nazirkulyev, Ilya Zoteev, and Daniil Yakovenko won the 10m running target and 10m running target mixed bronze at the tournament.
21.07.2023, 22:45 29196
Kazakhstan finishes 3rd on U-20 Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships overall standings
olympic.kz
Kazakhstan finished third on the overall standings of the U-20 Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships held in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
On the final day of the U-20 Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships, Kazakhstanis won four medals.
Kazakh wrestler Yerkhan Beksultanov claimed the 74kg gold in the men’s freestyle event of the tournament. Abdinur Nurlanbek (61kg), Imangali Kaldybek (86kg), and Nurdaulet Bekenov (92kg) hauled bronze.
Kazakhstan finished third on the overall standings of the tournament.
20.07.2023, 17:29 31591
Kazakhstani shooter captures silver in South Korea
olympic.kz
Shooter Arina Altukhova brought Kazakhstan silver at the ISSF World Championship Juniors 2023 in Changwon in South Korea, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Altukhova clinched silver in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Junior Final event. Gold went to Vivien Joy Jaeggi from Switzerland. Another Swiss shooter Emely Jaeggi settled for bronze.
Earlier Kazakhstani shooter Nikita Chiryukin captured gold in the 25m Pistol Men Junior event at the tournament.
The event brought together over 600 athletes from 45 countries of the world.
20.07.2023, 11:30 32391
FC Astana creates 2-minute sensation in UEFA Champions League
t.me/askhat_oralov_online
FC Astana sensationally defeated FC Dinamo Tbilisi in the second leg of the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League 2:1 in Tbilisi, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.
Although midfielder Ousmane Camara of Dinamo Tbilisi opened the score in the 22nd minute of the match, the guests miraculously won it in just two minutes.
It were defender Abzal Beysebekov and forward Dembo Darboe of FC Astana who scored in the 50th and 51st minutes of the match propelling the club to the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League. There Astana will face FC Dinamo Zagreb.
Recall that the first leg of the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League between FC Astana and FC Dinamo Tbilisi in the Kazakh capital ended in a draw 1:1. Kazakh Abat Aimbetov scored the only goal for Astana in the 57th minute of the match.
18.07.2023, 10:31 34106
2023 Wimbledon: Rybakina is best in 1st serve points won
FTC press office
Kazakhstan’s No1 and world No3 Elena Rybakina reached an impressive result at the 2023 Wimbledon tournament, Kazinform reports.
As official Wimbledon statistics reads, Rybakina became the best in the percentage of the 1st serve points won in ladies’ singles.
Rybakina won 140 out of 174 possible points or 80%.
The best female tennis players at the Wimbledon 2023 in the percentage of the first serve points won are
1. Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) - 80% (140 out of 174)
2. Paula Badosa (Spain) - 79% (30 out of 38)
3. Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) - 76% (189 out of 249)
Rybakina reached the quarterfinals of the 2023 Wimbledon where she lost to Tunisian Ons Jabeur 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 1-6.
