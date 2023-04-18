Billie Jean King Cup qualifying: Rybakina beats Falkowska, guides Kazakhstan to 2-0 win over Poland

Images | ktf.kz

Tell a friend

World no. 7 Elena Rybakina defeated Weronika Falkowska in the second match of Kazakhstan vs. Poland meet in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel Schrodinger's sport.





Elena Rybakina took Kazakhstan to a 2-0 lead over Poland in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round after defeating Weronika Falkowska 6-3, 6-4.





Notably, the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round winners are to compete in November's finals of the team tournament in women's professional tennis.





Earlier, Kazakhstani Putintseva beat her Polish opponent Magda Linette in two sets 7-5, 6-3 in the first match of Kazakhstan vs. Poland encounter in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying, currently taking place in the Kazakh capital.





Previously, it was reported that matches of Kazakhstan and Poland encounter in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying are set to be played on April 14-15.