Elena Rybakina stuns Laura Siegemund, races into Wimbledon Round 3

Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva beat Australian Ajla Tomljanovic (ranked 190th) to secure her first-ever grass-court singles title at the WTA-250 Rothesay Classic tournament in Birmingham (Great Britain), KTF press-service reports.





The final match, which lasted for 1 hour and 28 minutes, ended with a score of 6:1, 7:6 (10:8).





In the second set, she came from 5:3 behind and saved two set points.





This became the third champion’s title for Putintseva and first-ever grass title in her career.





On Monday, June 24, Putintseva will climb seven spots up in the world rankings to occupy the 34th line.