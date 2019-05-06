FC Astana's first opponents in UEFA Champions League defined

Defending champion of Kazakhstan FC Astana will have a match against FC Sutjeska Niksic from Montenegro in the first qualifying round of UEFA Champions League.





The first match is held in Astana, and a return match – in Montenegro. The matches are held on July 10/11 and 17/18. In case Kazakhstan’s football club wins, it will play against Danish FC Mydtjylland.





We note that the winner of the match will start a match against FC Mydtjylland with a home match that is scheduled on July 24. A return match is held in a week.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.