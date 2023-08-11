04.08.2023, 09:09 20961
FIDE World Schools Team Championship kicks off in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
The inaugural edition of the FIDE World Schools Team Championship kicked off in the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports referring to the Kazakh National Olympic Committee’s press service.
The World Schools Team Championship organized by the FIDE and Kazakhstan Chess Federation brings together teams of general educational institutions. More than 400 chess players from more than 50 nations are expected to vie for the top honors.
10 schools from six cities of Kazakhstan are set to defend the country’s colors.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
08.08.2023, 14:00 5281
Kazakhstan bags 20 medals at Chengdu Universiade, ranks 20th
Images | sports.kz
Tell a friend
China bagged a record 178 medals at the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, Kazinform cites Sports.kz. It pocketed 103 gold, 40 silver, and 35 bronze medals followed by Japan and South Korea with 93 and 58 medals respectively.
The team of Kazakhstan secured 20 medals (two gold, seven silver, and 11 bronze) to rank 20th in the medal count. Milad Karimi and Rita Bakisheva won gold medals.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.08.2023, 10:15 20701
Kazakh Tobol FC sensationally advances to 3rd round of Conference League
Tell a friend
FC Tobol Kostanay lost to FC Basel of Switzerland in the second leg of the second qualifying round at the 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.
The Kazakhstani club progressed to the third qualifying round of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League causing a sensation.
The match was played in Kostanay ending with the FC Tobol defeat 1:2.
In the third round FC Tobol will play vs the winner of the Derry City FC/Kups Kuopio match.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.08.2023, 10:15 24321
Astana crashes out of UEFA Champions League after home defeat
Images | sports.kz
Tell a friend
FC Astana crashed out of the UEFA Champions League after suffering a 0:2 defeat from Dinamo Zagreb in the Kazakh capital on Wednesday evening, Kazinform reports.
The guests managed to open the score in the second half when defender Alexandr Marochkin put Dinamo Zagreb on scoreboard with his kick into Josip Condric’s net in the second leg of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.
In the second half the hosts tried to snatch the initiative and tie the score, but to no avail.
Midfielder Antonio Marin gave Dinamo Zagreb a 2:0 lead in the 89th minute of the match propelling his club to the third qualifying round with an 6:0 aggregate score defeat against Astana.
In the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions will face PFC Ludogorets 1945.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.07.2023, 19:12 28996
Yevseyev Wins President’s Cup, Lifts Maiden Challenger Trophy
Images | ktf.kz
Tell a friend
The 30-year-old from Kazakhstan beats Khumoyun Sultanov in the final, press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation reports.
Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan capped his dream run on home soil by winning his maiden ATP Challenger Tour title. The 30-year-old defeated Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 in Sunday’s singles final of the President’s Cup held at The National Tennis Center - Beeline Arena in Astana.
Yevseyev battled his way into the championship match through the bottom half of the draw with wins over Ajeet Rai from New Zealand, Orel Kimhi of Israel, Russian qualifier Alexander Zgirovsky and No. 6 seed Yanki Erel from Turkey.
The No. 3 seed of the $40,000 hard-court event broke Sultanov’s serve six times to seal victory in one two hours and 25 minutes.
To win my first ATP Challenger at home is incredible. It was nice to feel such support from the fans here. I enjoyed playing on Center Court. It was a wonderful experience," said Yevseyev.
Never stop dreaming, even at the age of 30 you can play at the highest level and win tournaments. I thank the Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan for a wonderful tournament, it is always a pleasure for me to play my home tournaments. I also want to say thank you to my whole team."
The Almaty native, a winner of eight ITF Pro Circuit singles titles, earns $5,500 in prize money as well as 50 ATP Ranking points.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.07.2023, 11:14 31086
Circuito de Getxo: Alexey Lutsenko wins, Simone Velasco is third
Images | instagram/astanaqazaqstanteam
Tell a friend
Astana Qazaqstan Team lived a nice day at the Circuit de Getxo, a one-day race in Spain. After a very active race and a phenomenal teamwork, the National champion of Kazakhstan Alexey Lutsenko took a solo win, while the Italian champion Simone Velasco finished third, Team’s official website reports.
It was such a good day for us as a team, we were focused from the start, we had a great motivation and, finally, all our work paid off. I want to thank my teammates for a great support and absolutely amazing job during the day and, especially, in the final. Yevgeniy Fedorov and Simone Velasco were just incredible today!", - said Alexey Lutsenko.
It was our plan to be active right from the start and we always stayed up there in front attacking and trying to break away. Finally, we found ourselves in a strong group of seven riders together with Yevgeniy Fedorov and Simone Velasco. They both were so strong today. Then, I found a moment to attack on the penultimate climb, getting a good gap. Well, in a moment on the descent I took a wrong way, but, fortunately, shortly, I came back on the right way, still having some seconds ahead of the chasers. I continued pushing hard, trying to keep the pace and my gap, while Simone Velasco did a great job behind, closing all attacks of my rivals. Everything worked out perfectly and I won. I am really happy with this victory; it gives me a lot of motivation ahead of my next goals. Also, it is important and well-deserved result for our team", - added Alexey Lutsenko.
I am happy for Alexey; he was the strongest today. Also, I am really satisfied with my result today. I was able to finish on the podium and it is a good way to finalize this block of racing here in Spain. It was nice to get back to racing here, we had a great team and we worked really good all together. So, now we have win and a third place and we can be happy with it. Now, it is time to look forward ahead to the next important goals", - said Simone Velasco.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.07.2023, 15:04 35451
Tobol overwhelms Basel 3:1
Images | instagram.com/fctobol
Tell a friend
Kostanay’s Tobol overwhelmed Switzerland’s Basel in the first-leg match of the second qualifying round of the Conference of League, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.
The team squad was as following:
Basel: Salvi, Lang, Comas, van Breemen, Calafiori, Burger, Frei, Schmid, Ndoye, Barry, Kade.
Tobol: Konovalov, Asrankulov, Mladovich, Rogach, Kairov, Ilich, Zharynbetov, Orazo, Vukadinovich, Chesnokov, Deble.
The second-leg match will take place in Kostanay on August 3.
Basel (Basel, Switzerland) - Tobol (Kostanay, Kazakhstan) 1:3 (1:0)
Goals: Barry 25 (1:0), Deble, from a penalty 57 (1:1), Orazov 62 (1:2), Chesnokov 71 (1:3)
Missed penalty: Orazov 54
Expulsion: Barry 56, Calafiori 69.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.07.2023, 19:16 41391
Kazakhstan claims 10 medals at 2023 ISSF World Junior Shooting Championships
Images | press service of the Committee on sports and physical culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Kazakhstani athletes won a total of four gold, four silver, and two bronze medals at the 2023 ISSF World Junior Shooting Championships in Changwon, South Korea, Kazinform reports.
The 2023 ISSF World Junior Shooting Championships held on July 14-25 in Changwon, South Korea, brought together over 600 athletes from 45 countries, with 15 shooters representing Kazakhstan.
Fatima Irnazarova of Kazakhstan won the women’s 10m running target mixed gold setting a new world record at the 2023 ISSF World Junior Shooting Championships. She also claimed silver in the 10m running target competition.
Kazakhstan’s Nikita Chiryukin hauled the men’s 25m sport pistol gold and 25m standard pistol silver at the tournament.
Kazakhstani female shooters grabbed two gold medals in the 10m running target and 10m running target mixed.
Irina Altukhova claimed silver in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions final of the tournament.
Zukhra Irnazarova of Kazakhstan settled for the women’s 10m running target mixed bronze.
The Kazakhstani male squad including Asadbek Nazirkulyev, Ilya Zoteev, and Daniil Yakovenko won the 10m running target and 10m running target mixed bronze at the tournament.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.07.2023, 22:45 50421
Kazakhstan finishes 3rd on U-20 Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships overall standings
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan finished third on the overall standings of the U-20 Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships held in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
On the final day of the U-20 Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships, Kazakhstanis won four medals.
Kazakh wrestler Yerkhan Beksultanov claimed the 74kg gold in the men’s freestyle event of the tournament. Abdinur Nurlanbek (61kg), Imangali Kaldybek (86kg), and Nurdaulet Bekenov (92kg) hauled bronze.
Kazakhstan finished third on the overall standings of the tournament.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
11.08.2023, 09:07Summer’s Musical Gifts 11.08.2023, 10:22341Senator Sagyndyk Lukpanov visited Atyrau region 04.08.2023, 18:0581171Senator Ruslan Rustemov had a meeting with residents of the Shieli district 04.08.2023, 15:2276001Extreme drought expected in 3 regions of Kazakhstan 04.08.2023, 13:0270646Foreign media interest in Kazakhstan is growing 04.08.2023, 13:1752091New mayor of Ridder named 04.08.2023, 17:2851921Kazakhstan approves mutual visa-free agreement with China 01.08.2023, 19:10105866Mass poisoning: Kazakh Healthcare Minister makes public preliminary test results 01.08.2023, 16:3697256Inflation in July was 14% 01.08.2023, 13:4897101Kazakhstan plans to increase engineering exports by almost 3 times 31.07.2023, 16:0297071Prices for social products fall for the second week in a row 13.07.2023, 13:06Serik Zhumangarin held a meeting on the development of trade and logistics opportunities between Kazakhstan and Pakistan93446Serik Zhumangarin held a meeting on the development of trade and logistics opportunities between Kazakhstan and Pakistan