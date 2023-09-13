12.09.2023, 08:34 4171
FIDE WWTC 2023: Kazakhstan brings home silver
Images | press service of the Chess Federation of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan grabbed silver medal at the FIDE World Women's Team Championship 2023 (FIDE WWTC 2023) held in Bydgoszcz, Poland which brought together 12 teams divided into two pools, Kazinform has learnt from the Sports.kz.
The matches were decided by team points, with 2 points for the winning team and 1 each in case of a draw.
In the final two clashes Kazakhstan lost to Georgia’s players 1,5:2,5, and 0,5:3,5.
Bibisara Assaubayeva, Meruert Kamalidenova, Xeniya Balabayeva, Alua Nurmanova, Amina Kairbekova, and Assel Serikbay defended the country’s colours in Poland.
This win is hailed as the best achievement of the country’s team at the world championships.
11.09.2023
UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying: Kazakhstan beats Northen Ireland
Images | t.me/ptrkkz
Kazakhstan beat Northen Ireland 1-0 in the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying, Group H, Kazinform reports.
Maxim Samorodov of Kazakhstan shot a superb goal in the 27th minute, the only goal of the game.
With this win Kazakhstan is up to second in Group H.
08.09.2023
Kazakh Kulambayeva propels to Open delle Puglie semis
Images | ktf.kz
The team of Zhibek Kulambayeva and Carole Monnet defeated Laura Pigossi and Marina Bassols Ribera in two sets in the women’s doubles quarterfinals clash at the now-running Open delle Puglie in Italy’s Bari, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.
They sealed a result of 7:6. 6:0.
In the semifinals, the Kazakh-French duo will play against Elixane Lechemia and Valentini Grammatikopoulou.
07.09.2023
Kazakhstani Anna Danilina slides into US Open 2023 finals
Images | ktf.kz
Anna Danilina and Harri Heliövaara defeated Mate Pavić and Ena Shibahara in the mixed doubles semifinals 7:6 (7:2), 6:4 at the now-running US Open 2023, Kazinform reports.
In the finals, the Kazakh-Finnish duo will take on the top-seeded American team of Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek on September 9.
04.09.2023
Astana plays host to main event in national sports
Images | Depositphotos
The 6th Festival of National Sports of Kazakhstanis taking place in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The tournament, held once in four years, sees the regions competing in national sports such as asyk atu, audaryspak, baiga, traditional archery, zhamby atu (traditional archery on horses), zhekpe-zhek, Kazakh quresi, kusbegilik (hunting with falconry), tenge ilu, and togyzkumalak.
Over 1,300 athletes are competing in 11 sports to define top three regions.
The Festival is to run through September 10.
30.08.2023
Elena Rybankina, the only Kazakh player, to vie for top honors at US Open
Images | ktf.kz
Kazakh tennis players Timofey Skatov as well as Alexander Bublik and Yulia Putinsteva lost in their first-round matches at the now-running US Open 2023, Kazinform refers to Schrödinger's Sport Telegram Channel.
22 year-old Skatov World No. 129 lost to Australia’s Alex de Minaur World No. 13 with a score of 2:6, 6:3, 1:6, 5:7.
Elena Rybakina World No. 4 defeated Ukraine’s Kostyuk in the opening-round match.
23.08.2023
Skatov and Kukushkin will play in US Open qualification
Images | ktf.kz
The US Open 2023 have published the results of the draw for the men's qualifying event. Timofei Skatov and Mikhail Kukushkin will play in the US Open qualification, press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation reports.
At the start of the competition Timofey will face Japan's Kaichi Uchida (world's No. 240). Mikhail will play against Italian Mattia Bellucci (world No. 184) in the first round of qualifying.
Alexander Bublik in singles and Alexander Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev in doubles will play in the main draw of the fourth Grand Slam event of this year. In women's singles Elena Rybakina, Yulia Putintseva and in doubles Anna Danilina will play.
US Open qualifying matches will be held from 22 to 27 August, 2023. The prize money for the first round of qualification is $ 22,000, in the second round - $ 34,500, and for the final round - $ 45,000.
21.08.2023
Astana Qazaqstan Team signs Lorenzo Fortunato
Images | astana-qazaqstan.com
Astana Qazaqstan Team is happy to announce the new rider for the seasons of 2024 and 2025: the Italian Lorenzo Fortunato (27) signed a two-year deal with the Kazakh team, Team’s official website reports.
I am really happy to join team Astana, the team with a great history, who won all three Grand Tours with different riders. I am looking forward to meeting my new team and I hope to keep on progressing there as I did it during the last three years. I am sure with a bigger calendar which I’ll have in Astana Qazaqstan Team I’ll have more opportunities to prove myself as a team helper and as a rider who can make results. I am really grateful for this possibility to make a step into the WorldTour and I hope to pay this trust off in the next years", - said Lorenzo Fortunato.
Lorenzo Fortunato is a well-known Italian climber and stage-race rider with several impressing results during his five-year professional career. Lorenzo started as pro rider in 2019 with a 4th place in the Tour of Albania and a 6th place in the Tour of Almaty, but his main results came later back in 2021 when he won a stage at the Giro d’Italia atop the legendary Monte Zoncolan and the General Classification of the Adriatica-Ionica Race.
In 2023 Lorenzo Fortunato won a stage and the General Classification of the Vuelta Asturias, finished 5th in the Tour of the Alps and 6th in the Tour of Slovenia.
With all the results Lorenzo already achieved it seems like it is a good time for him to move to the WorldTour and I believe he is the rider who can make a serious step ahead in his career in our team. We see in Lorenzo a rider who can fight for a good result in week-long stage races but also in one-day classics. At the same time he has an impressive experience in the Giro d’Italia where he already got an important win on Zoncolan. Well, I am looking forward to see Lorenzo in Astana Qazaqstan Team and I am sure this move could be a successful one both for the rider and the team", - said Alexandr Vinokurov, General manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.
17.08.2023
Strengthening global ties: cooperation of the Kazakhstan Football Federation with FIFA and UEFA
Images | kff.kz
The activities of the Kazakhstan Football Federation (KFF) are aimed at close cooperation with the world's largest football organizations - FIFA and UEFA in order to strengthen friendly ties at the international level and gain valuable experience, Kazakhstan Football Federation reports.
President of the Kazakhstan Football Federation Adlet Barmenkulov in his interview with the KFF press service spoke about the work done jointly with FIFA and UEFA, and also shared plans for further cooperation with European and international football associations.
Adlet Nazarbayevich, share the details of cooperation with international organizations (FIFA and UEFA). What are the main directions of your joint initiatives?
- Of course, cooperation with FIFA and UEFA is one of the key elements of the successful development of football in Kazakhstan. These partnerships allow us to combine efforts, share experience and resources to achieve common goals. The main areas of cooperation cover the development of infrastructure, grassroots football and improving the competence of football personnel. The implementation of these programs requires constant coordinated joint work and a deep understanding of the needs and requirements of all parties. Our joint work with FIFA and UEFA makes it possible to implement the best world practices in Kazakhstani football, ensuring its stable development and success in the international arena.
How does KFF interact with international partners in the framework of the development of the football infrastructure in Kazakhstan?
- Active cooperation with international partners is extremely important for us. It was within the framework of the Forward and HatTrick programs implemented by FIFA and UEFA that we managed to secure funding for the renovation of 70 football fields in Kazakhstan. These programs are an excellent example of how international cooperation can make a real difference in the development of national football. Following our strategy and the instructions of the Head of State, we have developed a program for the renovation of football fields in the regions of the country, which provides for the installation of modern artificial turf. Aktobe, Shymkent, Almaty, Taldykorgan and Aktau will be the first cities to start implementing this project. But the main thing is that our goal here is not only technical renovation. We see this as an opportunity for further development and promotion of youth and grassroots. This is our contribution to the future of football in Kazakhstan.
What are the main initiatives implemented by the KFF in the field of grassroots and what is the impact of international cooperation in this area?
Grassroots football is the heart and soul of our sport. This is the foundation upon which professional football is built, and this is where the journey of every young football player begins. Together with UEFA and other partners, we manage to launch a number of initiatives. This year, for example, we successfully held festivals for girls "My game" in 20 regions of the country, covering more than two thousand young participants. At the same time, physical education teachers were given the opportunity to be trained in football refereeing. In addition, the Playmakers project was launched in partnership with UEFA and Disney, which aims to attract girls to football.
