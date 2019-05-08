Golovkin ready to fight Canelo in September

Undefeated WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin shared his thoughts on the potential rematch with Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez, Sports.kz reports.
My intention is to fight three times a year, so if Saul is ready for September, then we will give the audience that fight. For now I am completely focused on this particular commitment [against Vanes Martirosyan]," Golovkin told Boxingscene.com.
Today I can assure you that I am ready to face Martirosyan and most definitely to take the Tzeltal belt home. I already have the Huichol belt and now this jewel will join it. My body and my heart says I will respect it. This is a very great honor for me," Golovkin said.
Vanes is a great fighter and I am sure that he will reach this commitment with all the intention of coming out with the victory, on May 5 there will be an authentic war with the purest Mexican style," he added.
Golovkin and Martirosyan are set to clash at the StubHub Center in Carson, California.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.