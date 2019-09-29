Habib Nurmagomedov’s next fight date revealed

Rizvan Magomedov, Manager of the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Habib Nurmagomedov, told about the ‘Eagle’s’ next fight at octagon, Sports.kz informs.
According to his words, Nurmagomedov (28:0:0;), who hails from the Republic of Dagestan, does not know a name of his next rival yet. However, the next Habib’s fight is scheduled for March-April the next year.
As it was previously reported, on September 7 Habib secured victory over Dustin Poirier at the Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
