18.04.2023, 10:02 1066
Kazakh Assaubayeva stuns highest-rated female chess player
Images | instagram.com/askhat_oralov
Tell a friend
Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayev beat Hou Yifan, a Chinese chess grandmaster, four-time Women's World Chess Champion, the highest-rated female chess player with her current FIDE ratings, in the first match between the Team World vs Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites alga.peterburg Instagram account.
The Team World takes the lead after the first day of the match so far.
Kazakh Assaubayeva sensationally stunned Hou Yifan, the highest-rated female chess player. In 2021 Bibisara became the youngest Women's Blitz World champion and was included into the Guinness World Records book. In 2022 she retained the title, the post reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
14.04.2023, 18:07 5486
Billie Jean King Cup qualifying: Rybakina beats Falkowska, guides Kazakhstan to 2-0 win over Poland
Images | ktf.kz
Tell a friend
World no. 7 Elena Rybakina defeated Weronika Falkowska in the second match of Kazakhstan vs. Poland meet in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel Schrodinger's sport.
Elena Rybakina took Kazakhstan to a 2-0 lead over Poland in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round after defeating Weronika Falkowska 6-3, 6-4.
Notably, the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round winners are to compete in November's finals of the team tournament in women's professional tennis.
Earlier, Kazakhstani Putintseva beat her Polish opponent Magda Linette in two sets 7-5, 6-3 in the first match of Kazakhstan vs. Poland encounter in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying, currently taking place in the Kazakh capital.
Previously, it was reported that matches of Kazakhstan and Poland encounter in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying are set to be played on April 14-15.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.04.2023, 10:52 16661
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina retains her position in WTA Rankings
The leader of the Kazakh team Rybakina remains in the WTA Singles Top 10 ranking 7th
Tell a friend
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina retained her position in the updated WTA Singles Rankings this week, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.
The leader of the Kazakh team Rybakina remains in the WTA Singles Top 10 ranking 7th, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.
Yulia Putintseva climbs to 45th place.
Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan’s best doubles player, ranks currently 26th.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.04.2023, 08:15 16661
1st game of World Chess Championship match ends in a draw
The first game of the FIDE World Chess Championship match between Ian Nepomniachtchi and Ding Liren ended in a draw after 49 moves and nearly five hours of play in the Kazakh capital
Images | kazchess.kz
Tell a friend
The first game of the FIDE World Chess Championship match between Ian Nepomniachtchi and Ding Liren ended in a draw after 49 moves and nearly five hours of play in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Chess Federation.
Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Askhat Oralov and FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich made the ceremonial first move in the first game.
The second game of the World Chess Championship match is to be held today, April 10, at 03:00 p.m. local time in Astana.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.04.2023, 07:17 25501
Kazakhstan to host XII Summer Universiade 2023
The XII Summer University Games of Kazakhstan, also known as the Universiade, will for the first time be staged at the Yessenov University in Aktau between May 24 and June 24
Tell a friend
The XII Summer University Games of Kazakhstan, also known as the Universiade, will for the first time be staged at the Yessenov University in Aktau between May 24 and June 24 with the support of the Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry, Kazinform learnt from the Ministry’s press service.
All the 20 competitions in 17 sports disciplines of the Aqtau-2023 Universiade will be held in the city of Aktau, while the previous games took place in three-four cities. Earlier the University Games program included 30 sports and was reduced to 17 key disciplines.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.04.2023, 08:42 30661
Elena Rybakina nominated for the best player of March
Relevant Tennis Twitter account offered fans to choose their players of the month
Tell a friend
Relevant Tennis Twitter account offered fans to choose their players of the month, Kazinform reports.
We will announce the full list of winners in the next few days but now it's *your* time to vote for the best players of March," the Twitter post reads.
Nominees for WTA Tour: Sorana Cirstea of Romania, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, and Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic.
As of now, Elena Rybakina leads with 66.1% of the votes.
As earlier reported, Elena Rybakina won the Indian Well title beating Aryna Sabalenka 7:6 (13:11), 6:4.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.03.2023, 08:42 43251
Elena Rybakina shocks World No.3 Jessica Pegula at Miami Open semis
Images | ktf.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan's best tennis player, World No.7 Elena Rybakina crashed World No.3 Jessica Pegula 7:6 (3), 6:4 in the 2023 Miami Open women’s singles semifinals, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.
As earlier reported, their encounter was halted due to downpours.
Next Elena Rybakina will play vs the winner of the match between Petra Kvitova and Sorana Cirstea.
On her way to the finals, Rybakina beat Anna Kalinskaya (7-5, 4-6, 6-3), Paula Badosa (3-6, 7-5, 6-3), Elise Mertens (6-4, 6-3) and Martina Trevisan (6-3, 6-0).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.03.2023, 15:42 47941
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to face world №3 in Miami Open semis
Kazakhstan’s highest-ranked tennis player and world №7 Elena Rybakina will face American Jessica Pegula ranked 3rd in the world in the Miami Open semifinals
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s highest-ranked tennis player and world №7 Elena Rybakina will face American Jessica Pegula ranked 3rd in the world in the Miami Open semifinals, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.
This is the first Miami Open semifinal for Rybakina who nullified Italian tennis player Martina Trevisan in the quarterfinal match in straight sets 6-3, 6-0.
As for Pegula, she routed Russian Anastasia Potapova in a three-set match 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 spending 2 hours 38 minutes on court.
Rybakina vs. Pegula showdown is set to take place tomorrow night.
According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, presently Elena Rybakina is the WTA leader in number of aces - the Kazakhstani fired 201 aces in 25 matches on tour.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.03.2023, 08:56 47836
Rybakina storms into 2023 Miami Open semifinals
Images | ktf.kz
Tell a friend
Reigning champion of Wimbledon 2022, Indian Wells Masters champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan (ranked 7th by WTA) advanced to the 2023 Miami Open semifinals after beating Italy’s Martina Trevisan (ranked 24th) 6-3, 6-0, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.
Rybakina’s winning streak began on the 12th of March, when she stepped into the Indian Wells court. She won this tournament and has already won four matches at the 2023 Miami open. She overwhelmed Anna Kalinskaya (ranked 64th), Paula Badosa (ranked 29th), Elise Mertens (ranked 39th), and Martina Trevisan (ranked 24th).
Previously, Rybakina failed to win the third round of the Miami Open tournament and tumbled out of it in 2021 and 2022. Last year, in Miami, Rybakina was defeated by American Jessica Pegula (ranked 3rd), and a year before she lost to Spanish player Sarah Sorribes-Tormo (ranked 106th).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
19.04.2023, 07:44Defence Ministers of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan debate coop issues 19.04.2023, 10:017201Sitting on Kazakhstan’s socioeconomic development kicks off in Astana 19.04.2023, 12:30705124 international companies relocated to Kazakhstan 19.04.2023, 13:376946We need real industrialization - President 19.04.2023, 15:186841President assigns to strengthen country's defensive capability 13.04.2023, 13:3551736Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Elena Rybakina 14.04.2023, 17:4125886Yerevan expresses readiness to develop coop with Kazakhstan in healthcare 17.04.2023, 09:1625666Kazakh delegation hands humanitarian aid to Afghanistan 14.04.2023, 18:3825656Tokayev talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi over phone 17.04.2023, 13:3323416Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs 21.03.2023, 10:0572671Kazakhstan celebrates Nauryz spring holiday 30.03.2023, 10:4368521Head of State receives Majilis Speaker Koshanov 27.03.2023, 10:4667786Shymbulak sets Guinness record as world’s highest slope for night skiing 30.03.2023, 19:0964946Turkish President Erdoğan thanks Tokayev for providing aid to quake-hit Türkiye 28.03.2023, 14:4664686Nas Daily creates video clip about Almaty, ‘apple capital’ of the world