Kazakh capital to host ITF Women’s World Tennis
Astana is going to host the international women's ITF World Tennis Tour series tournaments BeeTV 40 Women's and BeeTV 60 Women's from February 27 to March 12, 2023. The event's total prize fund is $100,000, Kazinform has learned from the KTF press office.
Japanese Moyuka Uchijima (WTA 120), winner of nine Grand Slam tournaments in doubles French Kristina Mladenovic (WTA 150), Russian Anastasia Zakharova (WTA 166), Romanian Irina-Maria Bara (WTA 197), Serbian Natalya Stefanovich (WTA 221) and others are expected to come to Astana for the event.
Those to represent Kazakhstan are Anna Danilina, Zhibek Kulambayeva, Gozal Aynitdinova, Aruzhan Sagandykova, Dana Baidaulet, Zhanel Rustemova and others.
The ITF World Tennis Tour women's tournaments include six categories with funds $15,000, $25,000, $40,000, $60,000, $80,000 and $100,000. The tournament in Astana will be in the third and fourth categories.
The matches will be aired live on Qazsport TV channel and Insport in Bee TV sports section.
22.02.2023, 07:18 4051
Kazakhstani Rybakina to play vs World No.6 in Dubai
On February 22 Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina is set to play vs Cori Gauff ranking currently world No.6 in the women’s singles Round of 16 at the Dubai Tennis Championships, Kazinform learn from Sports.kz.
The match is expected to start at 05:00 pm. Astana time.
Rybakina beat US Open winner Bianca Andreescu in the opening-round match with a score of 6:3, 6:4. In the Round of 32, she defeated Marie Bouzkova 7:5, 6:2.
21.02.2023, 10:46 10741
Putintseva, Rybakina to face top Czech players at WTA 1000 Dubai
Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva and Elena Rybakina will hold today regular matches at the WTA 1000 Dubai tournament
Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva and Elena Rybakina will hold today regular matches at the WTA 1000 Dubai tournament, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.
In the second round match of women’s singles, Putintseva will play vs the world No15 Petra Kvitová from the Czech Republic. The match is set to start at 04:00 pm Astana time.
As for Rybakina, she will face another Czech tennis player Maria Bouzkova (ranked 26th in WTA rankings) at 06:30 pm.
21.02.2023, 07:39 10846
Kazakhstani Rybakina shocks Grand Slam champion in Dubai
Wimbledon 2022 champion Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina World N. 10 defeated Canada’s Bianca Andreescu World No. 36 in the women’s singles opening-round match at the Dubai Tennis Championships
Wimbledon 2022 champion Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina World N. 10 defeated Canada’s Bianca Andreescu World No. 36 in the women’s singles opening-round match at the Dubai Tennis Championships, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.
The match lasted for 1 hour and 30 minutes to end with a score of 6:3, 6:4.
As earlier reported, in the Round of 32 Elena Rybakina and Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova crashed Kirsten Flipkens and Laura Siegemund with a score of 6:2, 6:4.
The total prize money pool is 2,788,468 dollars. The winner will earn 454,500 dollars and 900 rank points.
20.02.2023, 09:01 10956
Elena Rybakina starts strong at 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships
Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina won in the women’s doubles first-round match at the now-running 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships, Kazinform quotes Sports.kz.
In the Round of 32 Elena Rybakina and Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova crashed Kirsten Flipkens and Laura Siegemund with a score of 6:2, 6:4.
In the women’s singles Round of 64 Rybakina World No.10 will play vs Bianca Andreescu World No. 36.
The total prize money pool is 2,788,468 dollars. The winner will earn 454,500 dollars and 900 rank points.
16.02.2023, 13:39 25056
Burabay National Park to host intl ice marathon
On February 19, the Burabay resort area in Kazakhstan’s Akmola region will host BURABAY ICE 2023 international ice marathon
On February 19, the Burabay resort area in Kazakhstan’s Akmola region will host BURABAY ICE 2023 international ice marathon, Kazinform reports.
The event will bring together the fans of trail running from the regions of Kazakhstan, CIS, and non-CIS countries. 200 athletes have already registered for the competition.
The tournament is organized by Extreme Athletics public association, Burabay-Damu LLP, the Department of Presidential Affairs, and Rebel Running private company.
The participants will compete in 7km, 14km, and 21.1km distances and in 7km of Nordic walking.
The goal of the competition is to popularize a healthy lifestyle and to attract attention to the Leave no Trace concept.
The event is expected to become the first and single extreme ice marathon in Kazakhstan.
We are pleased to support this tournament. We attach special importance to holding various events in the territory of the Burabay resort area which will contribute to the development of tourist destinations of the national park. We hope that BURABAY ICE 2023 will turn into one of the large-scale and traditional events in our region," says Kassymzhan Kenzhepov, Deputy Director General of LLP Burabay Damu.
15.02.2023, 07:30 25231
Legendary Kevin Dallman wants to return to Barys
Kevin Dallman, the former defender of Astana Barys HC, in an interview with INSPORT YouTube channel said that he wanted to return to the Kazakh club
Kevin Dallman, the former defender of Astana Barys HC, in an interview with INSPORT YouTube channel said that he wanted to return to the Kazakh club, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.
I would like to be useful for the guys and the team at some point. I miss the guys, everyone. Yes, maybe I still miss hockey and maybe I am still able to play. Who knows, maybe I'll come back to play. I want to contribute to the team, no matter what role I will be in - a scout, a coach, or an assistant coach. I would like to develop in this direction," said Dallman.
The Canadian hockey player had been a member of Astana Barys for nine years. Together with ex-players of Barys Brandon Bochenski and Nigel Dawes, he ranks among the top ten foreign hockey players in the KHL history.
14.02.2023, 22:16 27221
Astana to host World Chess Championship this spring
Astana city is to host the World Chess Championship this spring, Kazinform reports.
A meeting between Askhat Oralov, Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister, and a FIDE delegation led by President Arkady Dvorkovich took place.
During the meeting, the issues including preparations for the World Chess Championship set to take place in Astana city this spring were debated. Holding other events under the aegis of FIDE in Kazakhstan was also under discussion.
07.02.2023, 10:43 40456
Paris 2024: Kazakh National Olympic Committee holds its 1st meeting
The representatives of the Kazakh National Olympic Committee met with President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tony Estanguet
The representatives of the Kazakh National Olympic Committee met with President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tony Estanguet, Kazinform quotes the Committee’s press service.
Those present debated Kazakhstan’s participation in the XXXIII Olympic Summer Games slated for next July 26 - August 11. Organizational issues such as the accommodation of sportsmen, transport facilities, and training camps were discussed in detail.
Tony Estanguet highly appreciated the cooperation between the Kazakh National Olympic Committee and the Paris 2024 Organising Committee. In his turn, secretary general of the Kazakh National Olympic Committee Andrei Kryukov thanked the Organising Committee for the high level of organization of the Games and the well-coordinated work of the team consisting of more than 1,200 people.
The Paris 2024 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games is responsible for planning, organising, financing and delivering the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024, in accordance with the Host City Contract signed by the IOC (International Olympic Committee), CNOSF (French National Olympic and Sports Committee) and Paris City Council.
