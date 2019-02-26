Kazakh climber conquers highest mountain in Australia and Oceania

Captain Maksut Jumayev, an instructor of the Mountaineering Training Center at the Central Sports Club of the Army of Kazakhstan, climbed Carstensz Pyramid (4,884 m) in the furtherance of "Sporttyq Almaty" ("Almaty Sport") Program, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense informs.





Carstensz Pyramid or Puncak Jaya is the highest mountain in Australia and Oceania. This expedition is one of the most technically challenging among the Seven Summits expeditions.





Any ascent can be treated as a challenge, overcoming the hardest difficulties, a victory over oneself. However, our main goal is to develop sports for all and inspire people to lead a healthy lifestyle," said Honored Master of Sport of Kazakhstan Maksut Jumayev.





Earlier, as part of a Seven Summits expedition, Maksut Jumayev climbed Mount Everest (8,848 m), Earth's highest mountain above sea level.









