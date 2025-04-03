Kazakh gymnast wins EnBW DTB Pokal Team Challenge 2025 gold

Images | Olympic.kz

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan's wrestling team has collected four medals, including two silver and two bronze in just two days of the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.





Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler Omar Satayev grabbed the silver medal at the event.





Mohammad Naghousi of Iran stunned Satayev in the 82kg final with a score of 3-1.





The Asian Wrestling Championships is set to run till March 30. The competition brings together over 370 athletes from 39 countries.





As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Alimkhan Syzdykov was upset in the final of the Asian Wrestling Championships, securing silver, while Magomed Ibrahimov (77 kg) and Shamil Ozhaev (87 kg) both claimed bronze.