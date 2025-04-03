This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh gymnast wins EnBW DTB Pokal Team Challenge 2025 gold
relevant news
Kazakh Nurkozha Kaipanov claims Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships gold
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Zhamilya Bakbergenova wins gold at Asian Wrestling Championships
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
XDS Astana's Simone Velasco finishes 3rd at Coppi e Bartali stage 3
It was a very tough day due to bad weather. We raced under the rain the entire stage, and it was extremely cold. The final part of the race was quite tense, and I had to stay at the front the whole time. Our leader, Diego Ulissi, lost some ground today, but I managed to finish third. There are still two tough stages ahead, so we will see what we can do. I would love to fight for a stage win, and we will also try to improve our position in the General Classification", said Simone Velasco.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Satayev clinches silver at Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh wrestler grabs silver at Asian Championships in Amman
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Boxing confirmed for Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh judoka wins Riga Senior European Cup 2025 title
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev congratulates Nazym Kyzaibay on her historic win
I congratulate Nazym Kyzaibay - the first three-time world champion in the history of Kazakhstan’s boxing. This is a unique achievement. I want to thank the entire national team for a brilliant performance at the world championship in Serbia! I wish our girls to reach new heights in sport!" the Head of State posted on Instagram.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
02.04.2025, 09:55Innovations in public services: new digital solutions for business and citizens 02.04.2025, 10:574601Modern solutions to improve public service delivery quality introduced in Kazakhstan 02.04.2025, 08:511736Need to focus on optimising business processes 02.04.2025, 17:21501President Tokayev instructs to attract investors in geological exploration 02.04.2025, 21:41496Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886 27.03.2025, 12:1274281Foreign workers in Kazakhstan: current statistics and employment sectors 27.03.2025, 10:2369716Kazakhstan completes talks with S. Korea’s KHNP over possible nuclear technology supply 28.03.2025, 09:0966871Population declining in Kazakhstan’s north and east, Labor Ministry 27.03.2025, 15:5965996Olzhas Bektenov holds Republican meeting on energy development in Ekibastuz power plant territory 27.03.2025, 13:56Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with progress of President's instructions on industry development in Pavlodar region63191Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with progress of President's instructions on industry development in Pavlodar region 18.03.2025, 19:30130141Kazakh President highlights continued support for real sector 05.03.2025, 10:35119241Construction of 13 thousand km of motorways planned in Kazakhstan 05.03.2025, 17:38117191President tasks to enhance diversification of East Kazakhstan region’s economy 05.03.2025, 14:44116771President Tokayev gives instructions to Ulytau region governor Dastan Ryspekov 04.03.2025, 19:00115971New head of International Information Committee at Kazakh MFA named