01.08.2024, 14:20 6856
Kazakh judoka Nurlykhan Sharkhan wins his first fight at Paris Olympics
Kazakhstani judoka Nurlykhan Sharkhan celebrates his first win at the Paris Olympic Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He defeated Belgian Toma Nikiforov in men’s 100kg Elimination Round of 32 to reach the Round of 16.
Kazakhstan has collected three medals at the competition.
Kazakhstan’s Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev won bronze in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team competition.
31-year-old Yeldos Smetov who competed in men's 60kg, defeated French Luka Mkheidze. Therefore, the national judoka claimed Kazakhstan’s first gold medal in judo.
Judoka Gusman Kyrgyzbayev claimed bronze medal of the 2024 Olympic Games on July 28. He defeated Strahinja Bunčić from Serbia in men’s 66kg.
The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris is set to run from July 26 through August 11. The Games brought together 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees. Kazakhstan is represented by 80 athletes in 25 sports.
relevant news
02.08.2024, 16:14 6506
Astana opens World Chess Championship: Olympiad flame lit
On August 1, the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships 2024 opened in Astana. The event was organized by FIDE and the Kazakhstan Chess Federation (KazChess) with the support of the Akimat of Astana. World chess stars Magnus Carlsen, Hou Yifan, Ju Wenjun and Ding Liren are taking part in the tournament, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports from the event.
The opening of the championship coincided with the ceremonial torch relay of the 45th Chess Olympiad, which will be held in Budapest from September 10 to 23, 2024 and will be dedicated to the 100th anniversary of FIDE. The flame arrived in Kazakhstan from Paris, where the organization's anniversary was celebrated on July 20, World Chess Day. Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov accepted the Olympic flame from the hands of FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich.
Today, chess is an intellectual sport that has conquered the entire world. The International Chess Federation with a century-long history has united more than 200 countries around the chessboard. Today, more than 200 thousand Kazakhstanis are involved in chess. The President of Kazakhstan pays great attention to the development and popularization of chess in our country. The lighting of the Olympic flame in Astana is a great pride for all Kazakhstanis. I believe that holding an event of such a high level will make a significant contribution to the further development of chess in Kazakhstan," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
He also added: "Our country is interested in developing long-term relations with FIDE. I am confident that our partnership will continue to strengthen. In conclusion, I wish you all the success and new achievements. Let the flame of the Chess Olympiad never go out. I wish all participants of the world championship many victorious days."
KazChess President Timur Turlov, World Youth Chess Champion Kazybek Nogerbek, two-time World Blitz Champion Bibisara Assaubaeva, current World Classic Chess Champion Ding Liren, Vice President of the Asian Chess Federation Darmen Sadvakasov, Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek and Commissioner for Children's Rights Dinara Zakieva were the relay's honorary torchbearers. Multiple world champion Hou Yifan lit the Chess Olympiad flame on the amphitheater stage.
315 world's best chess players are participating in the championship as part of 39 teams, including international teams representing their sponsors, or teams formed by national federations with the support of partners.
FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich also congratulated the championship participants: "Today we are opening the World Team Rapid and Blitz Championship. This new format for FIDE has already become a favorite among many spectators and chess players themselves. The world's strongest grandmasters, including the world's top players and current world champions, have come to Astana to fight for the championship title. I am sure that we will see many interesting games and exciting confrontations these days! We thank the country's leadership, the Kazakhstan Chess Federation and Freedom Holding Corp. for the invaluable contribution they make to the development of chess in the country and in the world."
Arkady Dvorkovich also told journalists: "One of the components of this competition is the so-called events on the tournament fields. Children from Astana, including disabled children, will take part in them. There will be a simultaneous exhibition for students majoring in programming, for bloggers. There will be meetings with the world's leading chess players. Formally, according to the average rating, the Kazakhstan team is among the five strongest teams in the tournament. I think this explains everything. If you are among the five, then you can fight for medals. The first place will be extremely difficult to win, the competition will be very serious."
Reigning world champion Ju Wenjun shared her expectations with a Kazinform correspondent: "I will try to show all my best skills and enjoy the tournament. Here we can play with strong teams, and it will be very interesting. I am happy to be in Kazakhstan and hope for a good performance in this tournament."
Celebration ensued at the opening ceremony. Dances, theatrical performance, and fireworks entertained the capital's amphitheater crowd. German grandmaster Jan Gustafson threw an asyk into the chess field to determine his team's first-round piece color, which landed on black.
The Congress Center in the capital will host the chess matches. Twelve quick rounds will be contested August 2-4, and the blitz championship will be played in two parts on August 5. Six boards will host rapid and blitz team-on-team matches, including a mandatory woman and an amateur player (rated below 2000). Prize money for the tournament is 350,000 euros. Along with cups and cash awards, the best three teams in each category will win gold, silver, and bronze medals.
31.07.2024, 09:15 15186
Kazakh Bibossinov storms into quarterfinals at 2024 Olympic Games
Kazakhstani boxer Saken Bibossinov won his first bout at the Summer Olympic Games 2024 underway in Paris, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Olympic.kz.
In the men’s 51 kg Round of 16, the Kazakh boxer defeated Samet Gümüş of Turkiye, the winner of the 2024 EUBC Elite Men & Women Championships Flyweight finals.
Saken Bibossinov won the bout by unanimous decision to propel to the quarterfinals. Next, he will face Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan.
As earlier reported, another Kazakhstani boxer Nurbek Oralbay beat Callum Peters from the Australian team in men’s 80kg preliminaries.
The Round of 16 fight ended with the score 3:2 in favor of Oralbay by a split decision of judges.
25.07.2024, 22:11 29596
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina withdraws from Paris Olympics
Kazakhstan Tennis Federation regrets to inform that the leading player of the Kazakhstan women's national tennis team Elena Rybakina will not be able to participate in the XXXIII Summer Olympics in Paris due to health reasons, KTF press-service reports.
At the moment Elena is suffering from acute bronchitis, and doctors have strictly forbidden her not only to go to court but even to fly to the event. Rybakina was actively preparing for the games, expecting to perform at a high level of play at the Olympics, but due to her condition, it has now become impossible.
Kazakhstan Tennis Federation sincerely wishes Elena a speedy recovery and a successful return to the court. We believe in her strength and look forward to her return to training and competition.
Elena Rybakina's address on her withdrawal from the Olympics:
Dear people of Kazakhstan!
It is hard for me to announce this, but unfortunately, I will not be able to participate in the Olympics in Paris.
After the Wimbledon tournament, I fell ill with acute bronchitis, and despite my attempts to return to training, my body has not yet recovered. The doctors have strictly forbidden me to go to court.
I am very sorry that I cannot fulfill your hopes and play for our team at the Olympics in Paris. I was so close to a medal in Tokyo and carefully prepared for the Paris Games to win gold for Kazakhstan. Unfortunately, illness prevented these plans from coming true.
I wish all Kazakh athletes good luck and success in Paris! I will be cheering for all our athletes and believe that they will be able to represent our country at the Olympics with dignity. Alga, Kazakhstan!
24.07.2024, 20:11 33691
Kazakh eSports teams show impressive results at IESF WEC24
Teams from Kazakhstan excelled in the recently finished World Esports Championship 2024 regional qualifications organized by the International Esports Federation (IESF). Amazing results at the regional level carried throughout the competition, which started with national qualifying in May, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The Kazakhstan ML:BB Male and ML:BB Female teams dominated the tournament, taking first place and securing their places in the finals, which will take place in November in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The Dota 2, CS2 and CS2 Women teams also did not remain in the shadows, winning high places in the competition: Dota 2 took third place, and both men's and women's CS2 took first places.
It is expected that other Kazakh teams, which also took first place, will participate in the regional qualifications, which will be held in an offline format from September 13 to 17 in Chengdu, China. This stage will be the last chance for the team to demonstrate their skills and desire for victory before the final in Riyadh.
24.07.2024, 16:57 33856
Kazakhstani delegation for Paris Olympics announced
Kazakhstan sends a delegation of 209 people to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, the country’s Tourism and Sport Ministry said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The Kazakh delegation to Paris includes 149 athletes and coaches, five representatives of the Kazakh Tourism and Sport Ministry, six members of the Sport Development Directorate, 10 National Olympic Committee officials, 23 doctors and massage therapists of the National Sport Medicine and Rehabilitation Center, and 16 media representatives.
Team Kazakhstan has earned a total of 92 Olympic Games quotas in 25 sports.
The XXXIII Summer Olympic Games will be held in Paris from July 26 till August 11. The event will bring together 10,500 athletes from 205 countries, who will compete for 329 sets of medals in 32 sports.
Asslanbek Shymbergenov, leader of the men’s boxing team, 2023 world champion and sprinter Olga Safronova, Asian champion in 2014, were selected as Team Kazakhstan's flag bearers for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris.
It was added that Kazakhstan’s uniforms for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games include ceremonial, ceremonial-sports, sports ones as well as ceremonial uniforms for flag bearers.
24.07.2024, 11:50 35261
World Nomadic Games venues for 21 sports revealed
The organizers of the 5th World Nomad Games have officially announced venue assignments for 21 sports. They include Astana Arena Stadium, Kazanat racetrack, Ushkempirov Wrestling Palace, Alau Ice Palace, Qazaqstan sport complex and Duman complex, Kazinform News Agency cites the administration office of Astana city.
Kazanat racetrack and Ethnic auyl (village) are to host horse racing, traditional archery, traditional bird hunting as well as horse riding events. Ushkempirov Wrestling Palace and Alau Ice Palace are to feature competitions in national wrestling, combat sport and national games, while Duman complex is to serve as a venue for traditional intellectual games. Qazaqstan sport complex is to host the accreditation and equipment centers of the World Nomadic Games.
The Games’ scientific program events are to take place at the National Museum of Kazakhstan.
The key venue of the World Nomadic Games’ cultural program will be the ethnic village ‘The Universe of Nomads’ occupying an area of 10 ha and adjoining to Kazanat racetrack in the southwest. Additional venues are to be deployed for cultural events throughout the Kazakh capital, including squares, parks, other public spaces, theatres, concert halls, cinemas, museums, exhibition pavilions and so on.
Athletes are to vie for 100 sets of medals in 21 sports, including asyk atu, ordo, arkan tartys, baige, kokpar, audaryspak, tenge ilu, Kazakh kuresi, ashyrtmaly aba gureshi, koresh, kokboruu, alysh, mas-wrestling, power nomad, togyz kumalak, mangala, ovari, zhmby atu, traditional archery, kusbegilik and kurash.
The V World Nomad Games are scheduled to be held in Astana from September 8 to 14. The event is expected to bring together over 2,000 athletes from 89 countries of the world.
The total cash prize of the Games is 253 million tenge.
19.07.2024, 20:45 58041
2024 Paris Olympic Village officially opens to welcome first athletes
The Olympic Village of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris officially opened on Thursday to welcome its first inhabitants. Delegations of Australia, Brazil, Argentina and Kenya have arrived at the village, CGTN reports.
Located in north Paris, the village covers an area of about 54 hectares (about 540,000 square meters) and will house nearly 14,500 people, including 9,000 athletes, at its peak.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach attended the opening ceremony of the village, along with Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games and IOC Coordination Commission Chair Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant.
Finally, we are here. It has been a long journey these seven years, but it has been a hugely rewarding one," Bach said. "We have a wonderful Olympic Village, and all the ingredients for a great Olympic Games are here."
The venues are not only breathtaking; they are of the highest standard. You feel how the enthusiasm in France is growing, and I hope you have the same feeling," the IOC boss added.
There are about 80 buildings in the village, including a 3,200-seat dining hall serving food from around the world, a 24-hour fitness center, a 3,500sqm polyclinic, a multi-faith center and a mini-market.
It's a Village that was built by athletes, for athletes," Laurent Michaud, director of the village, said. "We've been able to provide all these services in an optimal way so that the athletes have only one thing to do, and that is to focus on their competitions."
The 2024 Olympic Games will begin from July 26 and end on August 11. About 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees around the world and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team will compete in 329 events of 32 sports.
19.07.2024, 09:45 57496
Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov makes winning return at 2024 Swedish Open
Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov advanced at the ATP 250 men’s singles tournament in Båstad, Sweden, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
Kazakhstan’s Skatov, ranked 223rd in the world, beat world no. 27 Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in Round of 16 of the 2024 Swedish Open.
The match between the two lasted for two hours and 11 minutes.
