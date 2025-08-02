30.07.2025, 22:35 6701
Kazakh men’s epee team wins its first-ever world championships bronze
Kazakhstan has won a historic bronze medal at the 2025 FIE Senior World Fencing Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Olympic.kz.
In the men’s épée team competition, Ruslan Kurbanov, Vadim Sharlaimov, Elmir Alimzhanov, and Kirill Prokhodov faced off against their rivals from France scoring 45:31.
This is a landmark victory for Kazakhstan, which has claimed its first-ever world championships medal in the men’s épée team event.
In 2023, Ruslan Kurbanov hauled the country's historic bronze medal in the men's individual competition.
01.08.2025, 17:24 1091
Kazakhstan’s Nazar Kozhanov sets personal best at World Aquatics Championships
Kazakh diver Nazar Kozhanov wrapped up his performance at the now-running World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.
In the men’s 3m springboard qualification round, Kozhanov earned a total score of 324.55 points - the highest of his career.
Kozhanov finished in 45th place overall.
01.08.2025, 11:50 881
Kazakhstan’s Usmanova claims gold at UWW U17 World Championships in Greece
Madkhiya Usmanova of Kazakhstan won a gold medal at the ongoing U17 World Women’s Wrestling Championships in Athens, Greece, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Usmanova defeated Moni of India with a score of 6-5 in the 57kg final.
Another Kazakhstani wrestler, Inzhu Bakkozha, claimed bronze in the 43 kg division.
31.07.2025, 21:02 746
Kazakhstan claims 2 gold, 2 silver medals at IGeO 2025 in Bangkok
Kazakh school students are celebrating their success at the International Geography Olympiad IGeO-2025 which ended today in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform News Agency repors citing the Ministry of Education.
The team ranked among the best winning two gold and two silver medals.
Talgat Baibussunov, 12th grade student of Karaganda region’s Nazarbayev Intellectual School (NIS), and Andrey Yenbakhtov, 10th grade student of Kostanay region’s NIS, claimed gold medals.
Silver medals were won by Bolat Akzhol, 12th grade student of Zhetysu region’s NIS, and Alikhan Kalmagambetov, Aktobe region’s NIS.
Kazakhstan has been participating in the IGeO since 2012, claiming a total of five gold, four silver and seven bronze medals.
31.07.2025, 10:37 6516
Kazakh wrestler grabs gold at UWW U17 World Championships 2025
Kazakh Zhanazhol Kuanyshbek won a gold medal at the UWW U17 World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships underway in Greece, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
He clinched the championship title in the men’s 45 kg weight category. In the finals, he defeated Kyrgyz Nurkerim Kumarbekov.
It is worth reminding, earlier Kazakh Nurdaulet Kumaruly and Nurali Askar took home silver in the men’s 48kg and 55 kg, while Shamil Dosbol earned bronze in the men’s 65 kg.
25.07.2025, 16:10 32176
Kazakhstan bags 3 bronze medals at WTT Youth Contender Almaty 2025
Kazakhstan claimed three bronze medals on the second day of the home table tennis event - the WTT Youth Contender Almaty 2025, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Bronze medals were earned by Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova, Arailym Sapabek (U13 girls singles) and Nurdaulet Azamatuly (U13 boys singles).
As reported previously, Elena Rybakina and partner Emma Raducanu sailed into the semifinal of the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open women’s doubles competition in Washington D.C.
25.07.2025, 09:39 31906
Rybakina/Raducanu reach Washington doubles semifinal
Elena Rybakina and partner Emma Raducanu sailed into the semifinal of the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open women’s doubles competition in Washington D.C., Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
The Kazakh-British pair defeated Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico in straight sets 7-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinal match.
As reported earlier, world No.12 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan got her 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open singles run off to a great start on Wednesday night, recording a straight-sets victory to reach the quarterfinals.
24.07.2025, 17:07 34781
Kazakhstan adds 2 more bronze medals at Summer Universiade 2025
Images | olympic.kz
Judoka Aman Bakytzhan and Nurkanat Serikbayev added two more bronze medals for Kazakhstan at the 2025 FISU World University Games in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Kazakhstan’s Aman Bakytzhan was victorious over Georgia’s Luka Modebadze in the men’s 60 kg bout for a third place at the tournament.
Another Kazakhstan Nurkanat Serikbayev clinched a bronze medal in the men’s 66 kg category after defeating a judoka from Ukraine.
24.07.2025, 10:30 36276
Tennis: Rybakina eases past Mboko into Washington singles quarterfinals
Images | olympic.kz
World No.12 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan got her 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open singles run off to a great start on Wednesday night, recording a straight-sets victory to reach the quarterfinals, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Rybakina saw off Victoria Mboko of Canada, ranked 88th, after winning two sets 6-3, 7-5 in the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open women’s singles second round.
To note, the prize money for the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open is estimated at over 1.2 million US dollars, with the WTA singles champion collecting 197,570 US dollars as well as 500 ranking points.
