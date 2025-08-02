Kazakh men’s epee team wins its first-ever world championships bronze

Images | Olympic.kz

Kazakhstan has won a historic bronze medal at the 2025 FIE Senior World Fencing Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Olympic.kz.





In the men’s épée team competition, Ruslan Kurbanov, Vadim Sharlaimov, Elmir Alimzhanov, and Kirill Prokhodov faced off against their rivals from France scoring 45:31.





This is a landmark victory for Kazakhstan, which has claimed its first-ever world championships medal in the men’s épée team event.





In 2023, Ruslan Kurbanov hauled the country's historic bronze medal in the men's individual competition.