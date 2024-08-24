22.08.2024, 15:42 1156
Kazakh para-athletes left for Paris Summer Games 2024
The first group of athletes of Kazakhstan left for Paris to compete in the XVII Summer Paralympic Games 2024. They are set to vie for top honors in sitting volleyball, para table tennis and para swimming, Kazinform News Agency quotes the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry.
Notably, the national sitting volleyball team for the first time in 28 years seized a quota spot for the XVII Summer Paralympic Games. In addition, Kazakhstan won the country’s first-ever quota place in table tennis.
The para swimming team comprises the champion of the 2012 Paralympic Games in London, Zulfiya Gabidullina, bronze medalist of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo in 2020 Nurdaulet Zhumagali, and winners of the international competitions Siyazbek Daliyev and Amir Muratbekov.
44 Kazakhstani athletes are set to defend the country's colors at the XVII Summer Paralympic Games 2024 in Paris. The national team secured 33 quota spots in nine sports including para swimming, para powerlifting, para athletics, para canoeing, para taekwondo, men’s sitting volleyball, shooting para sport, para table tennis and para judo.
Kazakh Paralympians bagged seven medals (two gold, four silver and one bronze) at the Summer Paralympic Games since 1996.
The XVII Summer Paralympic Games will be held between August 28 and September 8.
16.08.2024, 10:27
Astana Qazaqstan Development Team sweeps podium at Turul Romaniei stage 2
The riders of Astana Qazaqstan Development Team took the entire podium at the second stage of Tour of Romania. Rudolf Remkhi finished first, Ilkhan Dostiev arrived second, and Davide Toneatti completed the podium, the press service of the Kazakh team reports.
The second stage was held from Alba Iulia to Pältiniš with the total distance of 158,9 kilometers and a summit finish. Rudolf Remkhi and Ilkhan Dostiev attacked in the final climb and managed to arrive to the finish with the advantage of 1 minute and 20 seconds.
It’s incredible, I’m so happy! Not long ago, I told Ilkhan that it would be amazing to finish a race like this and alongside a teammate. Today, we managed to do just that, and we even took the entire podium. I want to thank all the guys and the team staff for their work", - said Rudolf Remkhi.
I came to this race for the win and was focused on today’s stage. Many thanks to the team for bringing us to the final climb. Rudolf was feeling very strong today, attacked, and in the end, we rode the last seven kilometers alone together. I’m very happy with how beautifully we managed to win today and take the entire podium", - said Ilkhan Dostiev.
We have a strong team, and we never doubted that. Yesterday we saw how well our riders worked at the first stage, so today we were focused on winning. We decided to attack on the final climb, and that’s exactly what we did. First, Rudolf (Remkhi) attacked, then Ilkhan (Dostiev) made his move, and Davide (Toneatti) finished it off from the group, securing the entire podium today. We are glad that everything went perfectly, and now we will try to maintain and increase our lead. There are still three stages ahead," - said the team Sports Director, Alexander Shushemoin.
12.08.2024, 08:58
Paris bids farewell to Olympic Games: Closing ceremony takes place
On August 12, 2024, the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris took place. French swimmer Leon Marchand took the flame of the Olympics to the State de France, which had the remaining closing ceremony, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Athletes from every nation, with two representatives from each country, walked out with their National flags. The Kazakhstani flag was carried by gymnast Elzhana Tanieva and taekwondo athlete Batyrkhan Toleugali.
During the ceremony, the traditional victory ceremony of the last event in the program, marathon, also took place. Except this time, the last event was the women’s marathon rather than the men’s, to highlight the historic Women’s March on Versailles in 1789.
Under the artistic direction of Thomas Jolly, the final show, entitled "Records", brought together more than 270 artists and performers.
The Stade de France stadium was transformed into a huge theatre. The show began in the air, with a man in a golden suit descending from the roof and then handing the flag of Greece.
In keeping with tradition, the Greek anthem was played at the ceremony, and the country's national flag was raised as a sign of respect for the country that gave the world the Olympic Games. Thomas Jolly integrated this moment into the program, continuing the tradition of Pierre de Coubertin, who revived the ancient Olympic Games at the end of the 19th century.
Among the performers were such famous artists as Kavinsky, the French indie-rock band Phoenix, Belgian singer and songwriter Angèle Van Laeken, Cambodian rapper VannDa, French music duo Air.
After the performances President of the Organising Committee for Paris 2024 Tony Estanguet and IOC President Thomas Bach delivered their closing speech. They were joined up on stage by six athletes, representing the five continents and the Refugee Olympic Team.
Your performances were amazing. You competed fiercely against each other. Every contest on the edge of perfection. Every performance sparking excitement around the world. You showed us what greatness we humans are capable of," says Bach.
The Olympic flag handover ceremony then took place, with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo handing the flag to Thomas Bach, who then handed it to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. And Olympic champion Simone Biles of the USA has joined them on stage.
At this celebratory moment, Grammy Award winner H.E.R. performed the USA national anthem.
One of the highlights was the appearance of Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who descended to stadium from the roof of the State de France. He helped transport the Olympic Flag from Paris to Los Angeles, via the streets of Paris and the hills of Hollywood, as he took the flag from Simone Biles. All the while, the Red Hot Chili Peppers played in the background in L.A.
The band gave the stage after to the american singer Billie Eilish, who performed the song "Birds of a Feather." Then Snoop Dogg took centre-stage to perform with Dr.Dre.
The closing ceremony in France ends with Leon Marchand taking to the stage with the Olympic flame he held at the start of the closing ceremony. Bach declares the Paris 2024 Games closed as the flame has been extinguished by six athletes. The gold medallist with the men’s rugby sevens team Antoine Dupon has passed the French national flag over to the French Paralympic team.
Yseult sang the parting song of the performance, an interpretation of Frank Sinatra’s classic, 'My Way', itself originally based on the French song Comme d’habitude.
08.08.2024, 09:17
Boxer Nurbek Oralbay wins silver for Kazakhstan at 2024 Paris Games
Kazakhstani boxer Nurbek Oralbay who competes in the men’s 80kg claimed silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Kazinform News Agency learned from Olympic.kz.
In the final bout, he fought against Oleksandr Khyzhniak from Ukraine and lost to him by a split decision of judges.
Nurbek has a twin brother Aibek Oralbay. Both secured their Olympic berths at the World Qualifying Tournament in Busto Arsizio in March.
Earlier, Nurbek Oralbay defeated Callum Peters from the Australian team in the men’s 80kg preliminaries. In the Round of 8, he beat Murad Allakhverdiyev from Azerbaijan by a unanimous decision of judges 5-0. In the semifinal, he defeated Dominican boxer CristianPinales by a split decision (3-2).
His brother Aibek failed to reach the 2024 Olympic Games semifinal after being defeated by Loren Berto Alfonso Dominguez from Azerbaijan in the men's 92kg.
Team Kazakhstan has claimed seven medals at the ongoing 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Judoka Yeldos Smetov took gold. Artistic gymnast Nariman Kurbanov, Greco-Roman wrestler Demeu Zhadrayev and boxer Nurbek Oralbay are silver medalists. Air rifle shooters Islam Satpayev and Alexandra Le, as well as judoka Gusman Kyrgzybayev and boxer Nazym Kyzaibay won bronze medals.
07.08.2024, 08:12
Kazakh Nazym Kyzaibay pockets boxing bronze at Olympic Games
Kazakh female boxer Nazym Kyzaibay won a bronze medal at the ongoing Summer Olympic Games in Paris, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
In the semifinals she lost to world champion Wu Yu of China by points 4-1.
It was the first Olympic Games for the 30-year-old Nazym Kyzaibay.
Nazym Kyzaibay was born on September 14, 1993. She is a seven-time champion of Kazakhstan and two-time world champion.
As earlier reported, on her route to the Olympic medal she beat Italy’s Giordana Sorrentino in the women’s 50kg Round of 32, Brazil's Caroline de Almeida in the Round of 16, and defeated Lorena Valencia of Colombia 3-2 in the quarterfinals.
06.08.2024, 17:37
Kazakhstani Amir Maimuratov beats Olympic record in men’s speed climbing at Paris 2024 Olympics
Kazakhstan’s Amir Maimuratov got off to a great start finishing second in the Men’s Speed Climbing Qualification Round at the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris, France, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Amir Maimuratov of Kazakhstan scaled Wall A in the Men’s Speed Climbing Qualification Round in an Olympic record of 4.89 seconds, clinching the second place.
Indonesia’s Veddriq Leonardo equaled the world record 4.79-second time.
The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are set to run from July 26 through August 11. The ongoing Games brought together 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees. Team Kazakhstan is represented by 80 athletes in 25 sports.
Here is the schedule of Kazakhstani athletes for the 2024 Paris Olympics Games as the major four-yearly sporting events enters its eleventh day.
02.08.2024, 16:14
Astana opens World Chess Championship: Olympiad flame lit
On August 1, the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Team Championships 2024 opened in Astana. The event was organized by FIDE and the Kazakhstan Chess Federation (KazChess) with the support of the Akimat of Astana. World chess stars Magnus Carlsen, Hou Yifan, Ju Wenjun and Ding Liren are taking part in the tournament, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports from the event.
The opening of the championship coincided with the ceremonial torch relay of the 45th Chess Olympiad, which will be held in Budapest from September 10 to 23, 2024 and will be dedicated to the 100th anniversary of FIDE. The flame arrived in Kazakhstan from Paris, where the organization's anniversary was celebrated on July 20, World Chess Day. Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov accepted the Olympic flame from the hands of FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich.
Today, chess is an intellectual sport that has conquered the entire world. The International Chess Federation with a century-long history has united more than 200 countries around the chessboard. Today, more than 200 thousand Kazakhstanis are involved in chess. The President of Kazakhstan pays great attention to the development and popularization of chess in our country. The lighting of the Olympic flame in Astana is a great pride for all Kazakhstanis. I believe that holding an event of such a high level will make a significant contribution to the further development of chess in Kazakhstan," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
He also added: "Our country is interested in developing long-term relations with FIDE. I am confident that our partnership will continue to strengthen. In conclusion, I wish you all the success and new achievements. Let the flame of the Chess Olympiad never go out. I wish all participants of the world championship many victorious days."
KazChess President Timur Turlov, World Youth Chess Champion Kazybek Nogerbek, two-time World Blitz Champion Bibisara Assaubaeva, current World Classic Chess Champion Ding Liren, Vice President of the Asian Chess Federation Darmen Sadvakasov, Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek and Commissioner for Children's Rights Dinara Zakieva were the relay's honorary torchbearers. Multiple world champion Hou Yifan lit the Chess Olympiad flame on the amphitheater stage.
315 world's best chess players are participating in the championship as part of 39 teams, including international teams representing their sponsors, or teams formed by national federations with the support of partners.
FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich also congratulated the championship participants: "Today we are opening the World Team Rapid and Blitz Championship. This new format for FIDE has already become a favorite among many spectators and chess players themselves. The world's strongest grandmasters, including the world's top players and current world champions, have come to Astana to fight for the championship title. I am sure that we will see many interesting games and exciting confrontations these days! We thank the country's leadership, the Kazakhstan Chess Federation and Freedom Holding Corp. for the invaluable contribution they make to the development of chess in the country and in the world."
Arkady Dvorkovich also told journalists: "One of the components of this competition is the so-called events on the tournament fields. Children from Astana, including disabled children, will take part in them. There will be a simultaneous exhibition for students majoring in programming, for bloggers. There will be meetings with the world's leading chess players. Formally, according to the average rating, the Kazakhstan team is among the five strongest teams in the tournament. I think this explains everything. If you are among the five, then you can fight for medals. The first place will be extremely difficult to win, the competition will be very serious."
Reigning world champion Ju Wenjun shared her expectations with a Kazinform correspondent: "I will try to show all my best skills and enjoy the tournament. Here we can play with strong teams, and it will be very interesting. I am happy to be in Kazakhstan and hope for a good performance in this tournament."
Celebration ensued at the opening ceremony. Dances, theatrical performance, and fireworks entertained the capital's amphitheater crowd. German grandmaster Jan Gustafson threw an asyk into the chess field to determine his team's first-round piece color, which landed on black.
The Congress Center in the capital will host the chess matches. Twelve quick rounds will be contested August 2-4, and the blitz championship will be played in two parts on August 5. Six boards will host rapid and blitz team-on-team matches, including a mandatory woman and an amateur player (rated below 2000). Prize money for the tournament is 350,000 euros. Along with cups and cash awards, the best three teams in each category will win gold, silver, and bronze medals.
01.08.2024, 14:20
Kazakh judoka Nurlykhan Sharkhan wins his first fight at Paris Olympics
Kazakhstani judoka Nurlykhan Sharkhan celebrates his first win at the Paris Olympic Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He defeated Belgian Toma Nikiforov in men’s 100kg Elimination Round of 32 to reach the Round of 16.
Kazakhstan has collected three medals at the competition.
Kazakhstan’s Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev won bronze in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team competition.
31-year-old Yeldos Smetov who competed in men's 60kg, defeated French Luka Mkheidze. Therefore, the national judoka claimed Kazakhstan’s first gold medal in judo.
Judoka Gusman Kyrgyzbayev claimed bronze medal of the 2024 Olympic Games on July 28. He defeated Strahinja Bunčić from Serbia in men’s 66kg.
The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris is set to run from July 26 through August 11. The Games brought together 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees. Kazakhstan is represented by 80 athletes in 25 sports.
31.07.2024, 09:15
Kazakh Bibossinov storms into quarterfinals at 2024 Olympic Games
Kazakhstani boxer Saken Bibossinov won his first bout at the Summer Olympic Games 2024 underway in Paris, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Olympic.kz.
In the men’s 51 kg Round of 16, the Kazakh boxer defeated Samet Gümüş of Turkiye, the winner of the 2024 EUBC Elite Men & Women Championships Flyweight finals.
Saken Bibossinov won the bout by unanimous decision to propel to the quarterfinals. Next, he will face Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan.
As earlier reported, another Kazakhstani boxer Nurbek Oralbay beat Callum Peters from the Australian team in men’s 80kg preliminaries.
The Round of 16 fight ended with the score 3:2 in favor of Oralbay by a split decision of judges.
