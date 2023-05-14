Kazakh Shymbergenov eases into World Boxing Championships finals

Tell a friend

Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva (world No51) played in the first round of women’s singles at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome, Kazinform reports.





Putintseva played vs Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova (world No76) and won in three sets with the total score of 6:7, 7:6, 6:0.





The match lasted for two hours and 53 minutes.





During the game, Putintseva failed to hit two aces and made one double fault. Besides, she won seven points and eight games in a row.