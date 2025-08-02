Kazakh wrestler grabs gold at UWW U17 World Championships 2025

Images | olympic.kz

Kazakh Zhanazhol Kuanyshbek won a gold medal at the UWW U17 World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships underway in Greece, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.





He clinched the championship title in the men’s 45 kg weight category. In the finals, he defeated Kyrgyz Nurkerim Kumarbekov.





It is worth reminding, earlier Kazakh Nurdaulet Kumaruly and Nurali Askar took home silver in the men’s 48kg and 55 kg, while Shamil Dosbol earned bronze in the men’s 65 kg.