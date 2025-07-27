24.07.2025, 17:07 13186
Kazakhstan adds 2 more bronze medals at Summer Universiade 2025
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Judoka Aman Bakytzhan and Nurkanat Serikbayev added two more bronze medals for Kazakhstan at the 2025 FISU World University Games in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Kazakhstan’s Aman Bakytzhan was victorious over Georgia’s Luka Modebadze in the men’s 60 kg bout for a third place at the tournament.
Another Kazakhstan Nurkanat Serikbayev clinched a bronze medal in the men’s 66 kg category after defeating a judoka from Ukraine.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
25.07.2025, 16:10 10581
Kazakhstan bags 3 bronze medals at WTT Youth Contender Almaty 2025
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan claimed three bronze medals on the second day of the home table tennis event - the WTT Youth Contender Almaty 2025, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Bronze medals were earned by Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova, Arailym Sapabek (U13 girls singles) and Nurdaulet Azamatuly (U13 boys singles).
As reported previously, Elena Rybakina and partner Emma Raducanu sailed into the semifinal of the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open women’s doubles competition in Washington D.C.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.07.2025, 09:39 10311
Rybakina/Raducanu reach Washington doubles semifinal
Tell a friend
Elena Rybakina and partner Emma Raducanu sailed into the semifinal of the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open women’s doubles competition in Washington D.C., Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
The Kazakh-British pair defeated Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico in straight sets 7-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinal match.
As reported earlier, world No.12 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan got her 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open singles run off to a great start on Wednesday night, recording a straight-sets victory to reach the quarterfinals.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.07.2025, 10:30 14901
Tennis: Rybakina eases past Mboko into Washington singles quarterfinals
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
World No.12 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan got her 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open singles run off to a great start on Wednesday night, recording a straight-sets victory to reach the quarterfinals, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Rybakina saw off Victoria Mboko of Canada, ranked 88th, after winning two sets 6-3, 7-5 in the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open women’s singles second round.
Rybakina saw off Victoria Mboko of Canada, ranked 88th, after winning two sets 6-3, 7-5 in the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open women’s singles second round.
To note, the prize money for the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open is estimated at over 1.2 million US dollars, with the WTA singles champion collecting 197,570 US dollars as well as 500 ranking points.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.07.2025, 22:54 23361
Team Kazakhstan hauls first gold medal at 2025 FISU World Summer University Games
Images | Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Taekwondoka Samirkhon Ababakirov has claimed Kazakhstan’s first gold medal at the 2025 FISU World Summer University Games ongoing in Germany, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Kazakh athlete defeated Omer Faruk Dayioglutur from Turkey in the men’s 63 kg final, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education says.
Team Kazakhstan has won one gold and six bronze medals so far. Bronze medals were claimed by taekwondo players Tamirlan Tleules, Damir Shulenov and Nodira Akhmedova. Aibola Yertaikyzy of Kazakhstan also brough her team a bronze medal in women’s rhythmic gymnastics.
As it was reported, the 2025 FISU World University Games is being held in Germany’s Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region from July 16 to 27. Nearly 8,000 students from more than 2,000 international universities are participating in the event.
The Kazakh team includes 76 athletes competing in 12 sports.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.07.2025, 14:25 21181
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina into Mubadala Citi DC Open doubles quarterfinal
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s top seed Elena Rybakina moved to the quarterfinal at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open women’s doubles competition in Washington D.C., Kazinform News Agency reports.
Rybakina paired with British Emma Raducanu upset Tereza Mihalíková of Slovakia and Olivia Nicholls of the GB 2-6, 7-6 (4), 11-9 in the Round of 16 match to clinch a spot at the Mubadala Citi DC Open doubles quarterfinal.
As reported previously, Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan defeated Andrea Vavassori of Italy 7-5, 6-7 (9-11), 6-4 in the qualifying final of the ATP 500 event - the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington D.C.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.07.2025, 18:27 27446
Kazakhstan’s Viktor Druzin in world artistic swimming Top-10
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstani Viktor Druzin has completed his performance in the 2025 World Aquatics Championships final ongoing in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Kazakh athlete gained 197.9225 points and finished 8th in the men's artistic swimming solo free program .
Russian Aleksander Maltsev claimed gold medal with 229.5613 points. Silver medal went to China’s Muye Guo who took 220,1926 points, and bronze was awarded to Italy’s Filippo Pelati (213.9850 points).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.07.2025, 18:51 43706
Kazakhstan, China enhance cooperation in Paralympic sports
Tell a friend
The National Paralympic Committee of Kazakhstan has received an official delegation of China Disabled Persons' Federation and the Chinese Paralympic Committee, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The goal of the visit to boost international cooperation, exchange of experience and advanced practice in the field of inclusive and Paralympic sports.
The Chinese delegation led by the Chairman of the Disabled Persons’ Federation, Cheng Kai, visited the Paralympic Training Center and Tarlan Ice Arena.
The sides discussed the areas of cooperation in parasports, inclusive education, employment and medical rehabilitation.
We are honored to meet the delegation of the Chinese Federation of Disabled Persons and the National Paralympic Committee of China led by Cheng Kai. I am confident that this visit will become an important step towards strengthening the bilateral cooperation, exchange of advanced practice and creation of new opportunities for disabled athletes in our countries," President of the National Paralympic Committee Kairat Boranbayev said.
The sides agreed to continue cooperation as part of international initiatives and programs.
It was noted that in August 2025, Kazakhstan will host, for the first time, the General Assembly of the Asian Paralympic Committee with the participation of 45 countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.07.2025, 15:39 53786
Kazakhstan wins 13 medals at U20 Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 in Bishkek
Tell a friend
Team Kazakhstan finished the U20 Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 with a total of 13 medals, including three gold, three silver and seven bronze medals, held on July 9-13 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Kazakhstan’s Yedige Kassimbek (125 kg) was the hero at the U20 Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, winning the team's only gold medal in the freestyle event.
The men’s freestyle team ofNurdanat Aitanov (57 kg) and Kamil Kurugliyev (97 kg) won silver, while Doszhan Kul-Gaip (74 kg) and Alan Oralbek (61 kg) claimed bronze in their respective weight classes.
Anna Stratan (57 kg) and Meiramgul Maksot (72 kg) of Kazakhstan settled for bronze in women’s freestyle wrestling.
Notably, Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestling team finished the tournament with a haul of two gold, one silver and three bronze medals.
In the men’s 87 kg event, Temirlan Turdakyn of Kazakhstan won gold. Another Kazakhstani Diyas Seiitkaliyev claimed the men’s 82 kg Greco-Roman title at the at the U20 Asian Wrestling Championships 2025.
Kazakhstan’s Omar Duisembek (77 kg) clinched silver, while Mussan Yerssyl (55 kg), Yesbol Shamilov (63 kg) and Alikhan Dursunov (72 kg) won bronze.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
21.07.2025, 17:30Heatwave with temperatures reaching 42C to grip Kazakhstan next three days 22.07.2025, 23:5741461Dimash Qudaibergen awarded People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title 22.07.2025, 18:1937531Bibisara Assaubayeva officially awarded FIDE GM title 21.07.2025, 23:1134916Kazakhstan to relocate some 500 young saigas to Uzbekistan 21.07.2025, 12:3434651Kazakh President signs into law allied relations treaty with Kyrgyzstan 27.06.2025, 18:09221191President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk 27.06.2025, 16:21217866Drone-based Sergek system introduced in Astana 27.06.2025, 17:19198651Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends SEEC meeting 27.06.2025, 15:23182041Telegram received membership status at Kazakhstan’s Astana Hub 03.07.2025, 22:38178541Armenia wants to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization