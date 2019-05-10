Kazakhstan figure skater took the 12th place at 2018 Olympics

At the 2018 Winter Olympic games in PyeongChang (South Korea), the performance of figure skaters in single skating came to the end by the arbitrary programme, Sports.kz reports.





A gold medal was won by Russian athlete Alina Zagitova, a silver one was took by her compatriot Evgeniya Medvedeva, a bronze one was won by Canadian figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond.





Kazakhstan athlete Elizabet Tursynbaeva, who scored 58.82 in the short programme (15th place) finished performing in the arbitrary programme with 118.30 (13th). The final result of Elizabet by the result of the two programmes comprised 177.12, she ended performing in the competition in the 12th place.





At the interview to khabar.kz/olympic, Elizabet Tursynbaeva assessed her performance: "I am very glad, that I overcame feeling worry. I fought till the end in the programme and tried to not lose each element. I think that in general I was able to perform well in South Korea."





According to her, in the near future she needs to "heal her old wounds."





Even doctors prescribed me to make a break after the Olympics. Then to perform in competitions with new strength," says Elizabeth.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.