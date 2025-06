Kazakhstan hauls bronze at Archery Asia Cup in Singapore

Images | olympic.kz

Kazakhstan’s Klim Ryukhov and Vladislav Mastikhin claimed the men’s title at the 6th Asian U21 Beach Volleyball Championships in Roi Et, Thailand, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.





Ryukhov and Mastikhin overcame China’s third Liu Yuan and Mao Yuan 2-0 (21-19, 21-16) in the final of the men’s competition.





It’s worth noting that the Kazakhstanis’ triumph marked the country’s historic first gold medal in this Asian Age Group competition.