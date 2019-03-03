Kazakhstan keeps ranking fourth at 2017 Winter Asiad

Astana. 22 February. Kazakhstan Today - The fourth competition day at the 2017 Asian Winter Games in Sapporo has ended.



At the end of the day the Republic of Korea has become the leader with 30 medals (12,11,7). Japan stands the 2nd with 34 medals (10,11,13) and the third position is held by China - 16 (6,5,5).



Kazakhstan retains the fourth line of the medal count with seven medals (1 gold, 2 silvers and 4 bronzes).



It bears reminding that today our country took the bronze medals captured by ski jumper Sergey Tkachenko, womenИs short track and menИs ice-skating teams.



News Agency Kazinform



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.