Kazakhstan’s Usmanova claims gold at UWW U17 World Championships in Greece
relevant news
Kazakhstan’s Nazar Kozhanov sets personal best at World Aquatics Championships
Kazakhstan claims 2 gold, 2 silver medals at IGeO 2025 in Bangkok
Kazakh wrestler grabs gold at UWW U17 World Championships 2025
Kazakh men’s epee team wins its first-ever world championships bronze
Kazakhstan bags 3 bronze medals at WTT Youth Contender Almaty 2025
Rybakina/Raducanu reach Washington doubles semifinal
Kazakhstan adds 2 more bronze medals at Summer Universiade 2025
Tennis: Rybakina eases past Mboko into Washington singles quarterfinals
Rybakina saw off Victoria Mboko of Canada, ranked 88th, after winning two sets 6-3, 7-5 in the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open women’s singles second round.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
