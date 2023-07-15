Kazakhstan sensationally defeats Northern Ireland in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier  

Images | instagram.com/kff_team

Kazakhstan created a sensation in the world of football in Belfast by defeating hosts Northern Ireland in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier for the first time in history, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.





Although Northern Ireland kept pressing and creating moves to score goals as well as dominating the game calmly in the first half of the match, Team Kazakhstan surprised the Irish footballers with a last minute goal.





Abat Aimbetov of the Kazakh squad scored the winning goal of the match in the 88th minute.





Kazakhstan will take on Finland in the next match in the Group H on September 7.



