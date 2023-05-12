This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to hold VI Summer Paralympic Games in May
relevant news
Kazakhstan pockets 1st medal at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023
Rybakina becomes World No 6
Rybakina stands 7th in updated WTA singles rankings
17 yo Kazakh player upsets four-time Women's World Chess Champion Hou Yifan
Kazakh Assaubayeva stuns highest-rated female chess player
Billie Jean King Cup qualifying: Rybakina beats Falkowska, guides Kazakhstan to 2-0 win over Poland
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina retains her position in WTA Rankings
1st game of World Chess Championship match ends in a draw
Most viewed
