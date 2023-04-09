Kazakhstan to host XII Summer Universiade 2023
relevant news
Elena Rybakina nominated for the best player of March
We will announce the full list of winners in the next few days but now it's *your* time to vote for the best players of March," the Twitter post reads.
Elena Rybakina shocks World No.3 Jessica Pegula at Miami Open semis
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to face world №3 in Miami Open semis
Rybakina storms into 2023 Miami Open semifinals
Rybakina beats Mertens, reaches Miami Open 2023 quarterfinals
Kazakhstan beats Denmark causing sensation at EURO Qualifiers
Elena Rybakina starts out strong at Miami Open
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina wins Indian Wells title
Most viewed
03.04.2023, 17:46Kazakh President meets with Allur Group Chairman Andrey Lavrentyev 03.04.2023, 12:0540356Murat Nurtleu appointed Deputy Prime Minister -Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan 03.04.2023, 09:5740291Kazakh PM held meeting on country’s foreign trade pressing issues 05.04.2023, 11:1532486Diana Aryssova appointed KMG Deputy Chairman of Management Board 04.04.2023, 20:4532476Tokayev attends ceremony marking 30th anniv of Tengizchevroil 20.03.2023, 12:1496036CSTO PA Mission detects no election violations 20.03.2023, 11:40877012023 Elections: 8,800 Kazakhstanis cast their votes abroad 20.03.2023, 11:1984631No election violations recorded, Observer Mission of Organization of Turkic Countries 14.03.2023, 09:3576381Kazakhstan celebrates Amal spring holiday 13.03.2023, 12:4474151EBRD helps Ust-Kamenogorsk complete street lighting upgrade